67-Year-Old Country Music Great Shares “Disappointing News” After Being Hospitalized

Radney Foster is postponing shows once again, due to a battle with sepsis that started back in early June.

A few weeks after his ICU hospitalization, Foster gave fans an initial update on Instagram, per .

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“As many of you know, I was recently hospitalized with sepsis,” he said. “The good news is I’m recovering well.”

Foster told fans that he was rescheduling shows through July 14, so that he would be able to “focus on making a full recovery.”

He also shared that he would be present to perform at events like Songwriters in Paradise Healdsburg, as well as shows throughout July and August.

More recently, on July 21, the country hitmaker shared that he has decided to push back his comeback date.

“I have some disappointing news to share,” he wrote on Instagram. “On the advice of my doctors, I’ve had to postpone all my shows until the end of September. After my first shows back, it became clear I came back too soon.”

“I’m still recovering from sepsis,” he continued. “My energy just isn’t where it needs to be yet, and I’m dealing with some balance issues that make traveling and performing unsafe.”

In his caption, Foster thanked fans for their support and assured them that he would see them back on the road when he was able.

What Has Radney Foster Been Up To?

Foster is known for his time with the duo Foster & Lloyd, who, after forming in 1986, had nine charting singles on the Billboard country charts. One of their most popular was the 1987 hit “Crazy Over You”.

In 1992, Foster began his solo career with the release of his album, Del Rio, TX 1959. The project produced four consecutive Top 40 hits.

In 2010, Foster and Lloyd reunited for a joint album, It’s Already Tomorrow, which was released in 2011.

Over the past decade, Foster has been everywhere. From taking the stage for Sugarland’s musical Troubadour to releasing his first print publication, For You To See The Stars, he’s been pretty busy.

Foster currently lives in Nashville, Tennessee with his wife Cyndi and three children, Julien, Jackson, and Mojo.

Photo by: Gary Miller/Getty Images