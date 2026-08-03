Garth Brooks Reveals Next Major Stop on Blame It All on My Roots Tour

Marking his first full tour since 2022, Garth Brooks will hit the road on August 20 for his Blame It All On My Roots tour in Indianapolis. With the country star revealing each city he would perform in, Brooks already announced his shows at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. He followed that with a string of upcoming shows in Denver. And now, kicking off the week, Brooks confirmed that the Windy City would be the next stop on his highly anticipated tour.

With Brooks expected to take the stage at the Allstate Arena on September 11 and 12, he continued unveiling tour dates one city at a time as anticipation for the tour grew. And the new stop – Chicago. For fans hoping to get a ticket, the general sale will start on August 7 at 10:00 am CT. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

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Although fans have criticized the platform in the past, Brooks didn’t want the price of a single ticket to reach thousands of dollars. Making it affordable for every fan, the price of a single ticket, no matter the seat, was $153. While wanting to celebrate his career with those fans who supported him over the decades, they were warned about the surge of scalpers trying to buy tickets.

[RELATED: Remember When Garth Brooks Took on an Alter Ego for One Album in 1999?]

Expected The Unexpected From Garth Brooks

Looking at his current schedule for the Blame It All On My Roots tour, it included:



Aug. 20 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Aug. 21 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Aug. 22 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Aug. 23 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Matinee)

Sept. 4 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Sept. 5 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Sept. 6 — Denver, Colo @ Ball Arena (matinee and evening shows)

Sept. 11 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena

Sept. 12 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena

As for what fans can expect from Brooks during his concert – he doesn’t even know. “Ninety-nine percent of the time, we have a setlist and 100 percent of the time I NEVER follow it.”

Relinquishing control of his concert, Brooks insisted, “I trust the crowd to drive the show. They know where they want to go, they know what they want to hear, and a good entertainer keeps their eyes and ears open.”

With Brooks putting the fans in control of every performance, each show will be unique. Between affordable ticket prices and a fan-centered setlist, Brooks continued proving that his concerts were built around the people who have supported him from the beginning.

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)



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