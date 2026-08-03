Carson Daly Is Reportedly Leaving ‘The Voice’, Big Star Rumored To Replace Him

Carson Daly’s time on The Voice may be ending. Daly has served as the NBC competition series’ host since its premiere in 2011 and is slated to return for season 30 later this year.

However, reports have begun circulating that Daly will not return for season 31. That means that, potentially, The Voice‘s upcoming season with coaches Kelly Clarkson, Riley Green, Queen Latifah, and Adam Levine could be Daly’s last.

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The U.S. Sun first reported the rumor, claiming that Daly decided to step away from the show due to “a demanding cross-country work schedule, coupled with a desire to spend more time with his family.”

In addition to his duties on The Voice in Los Angeles, Daly serves as a co-host on Today, which is filmed in New York.

The outlet, citing a source, further alleged that Daly will remain an executive producer on the show. The source additionally claimed that “the door is open if he wants to return for Season 32.”

In addition to the first outlet’s report, TV Insider pointed to Reddit threads as further proof of the rumor’s veracity.

Posts by people who claim to have attended a live taping of Season 31 alleged that Daly was not present. Instead, the users alleged that Keke Palmer was serving as the show’s host, with Green, Queen Latifah, and Joe Jonas in the judges’ chairs.

American Songwriter has reached out to NBC for comment.

What to Know About Season 30 of The Voice

The rumors about Daly began circulating a month ahead of the show’s season 30 premiere. The Voice‘s upcoming installment will feature two returning coaches—Clarkson and Levine—alongside newbies Green and Queen Latifah.

During an interview with K99.1 FM, Green opened up about his experience thus far on the show.

“When they called me about it, they were interested in me being on the show, I still thought, ‘There’s no way,’” he said. “It’s been such a cool experience.”

“Everybody’s great, Kelly Clarkson, Queen Latifah, Adam Levine,” Green continued. “I just can’t believe I’m on the show. All the contestants that are coming on there, it’ll be cool to get to try to help them out along the way.

Season 30 of The Voice will premiere Sept. 21 on NBC.

Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images