Megan Moroney’s 4-Word Message After an Abrupt Concert Cancellation Proves You Can’t Keep a Diva Down

Megan Moroney is back! After falling ill just three songs into her Denver concert, Moroney returned to the stage and didn’t miss a beat.

During her show in Portland, Oregon, which came just days after her concert-ending illness in Denver, Moroney assured the crowd she was feeling better.

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Each night during her set, Moroney shows off a mirror with a new saying. For her Portland show the mirror aptly read, “Can’t keep a diva down.”

She used the same phrase to caption her Instagram post, which featured shots from her comeback show.

What to Know About Megan Moroney’s Tour

Moroney’s quick turnaround is certainly a relief, as the singer was clearly quite ill when she was forced to put an early end to her July 28 show.

“This is obviously the last thing I would want to do, but I am obviously extremely sick. I thought I did everything to make myself better but then obviously two songs in I just can’t play this show tonight,” she told the crowd. “I will make it up to you guys. I absolutely promise I’ll be back, y’all will be able to come, but I want to give you guys the show you deserve. I’m probably going to go cry in my dressing room now. I’m sorry.”

In a post to Instagram shortly thereafter, Moroney admitted that the cancelation was the “hardest decision” she’d ever made.

“I never ever will give you guys a show that is not 100% and by song 3 I knew that I was not capable of giving that to you tonight,” she wrote. “I’m typing this as I’m quite literally bawling my eyes out in my dressing room & it hurts me so much to disappoint you all.”

Moroney went on to reschedule the Denver show for Aug. 27. That date will now be theO final stop on the U.S. leg of Moroney’s Cloud 9 Tour.

Before then, she has performances scheduled in California and Texas, as well as back-to-back concerts in Nashville, Tennessee.

The month after she ends her time in the U.S., Moroney will head to Europe. During September, she’ll perform in cities including Oslo, Paris, and London. Moroney will play her final tour date on Oct. 1 in Belfast.

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