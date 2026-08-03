33 Years Into His Career, Tim McGraw Finally Plays Fenway Park—and Reveals the One Way He “Beat” His Dad

It would be difficult to imagine a milestone that Tim McGraw hasn’t achieved. Throughout his career that has lasted over three decades, the singer scored more than accolades and No. 1 hits. He also made his way to Hollywood, starring in films like The Kingdom and Four Christmases. His talents on the stage and silver screen landed the singer in the Country Music Hall of Fame. But recently, McGraw crossed a monumental milestone when he entertained thousands of fans at Fenway Park.

On July 30, McGraw walked out to a sea of fans screaming his name. Although loving the reaction, the country singer soaked in the history of the venue. First opening during the early 1900s, Fenway Park has been the home of the Boston Red Sox. The park has also held nearly a dozen World Series. But over the weekend, it was all McGraw.

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Marking his first performance at the historic park, McGraw celebrated the moment with a special post on Instagram. Sharing a collage of photos from the evening, he wrote in the caption, “First time playing Fenway. Hopefully not the last. Thanks for an incredible night, Boston!” Fans welcomed the hitmaker to Boston, labeling the show legendary, long overdue, and amazing.

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How Tim McGraw Beat His Father At Fenway Park

Aside from his post, McGraw discussed the moment with fans during the show. “The coolest thing is my dad never played Fenway. He was playing before they had interleague play. So he never got to play Fenway Park. So I beat my dad in one thing.”

McGraw’s father was Horace Smith. At least he thought. That changed after he discovered his birth certificate as a child. Seeing that his last name was McGraw instead of Smith, he found the name Tug McGraw written on it.

During his baseball career, Tug played as a relief pitcher for the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies. But unlike McGraw, his father never got to set foot on the Fenway Park field.

Following his memorable night, McGraw continued his Pawn Shop Guitar Tour with a show in Syracuse on July 31. Kicking off the tour just a few weeks ago, the country singer will travel the country before ending in September. After finally checking Fenway Park off his bucket list, McGraw showed there are still plenty of career firsts left to achieve.

(Photo by Connie Chornuk/Disney via Getty Images)