Watch The Smashing Pumpkins Invite Greg Brady To Perform “It’s a Sunshine Day” as Flavor Flav Headbangs

With Lollapalooza underway, Chicago welcomed thousands of music lovers to the festival. Throughout the festival, organizers promoted performances from Oliva Dean, Lorde, John Summit, Charli XCX, Tate McRae, and the Smashing Pumpkins. Producing a stellar lineup for the festival, the Smashing Pumpkins shocked fans during the aftershow when Billy Corgan welcomed actor Barry Williams to the stage to perform the classic hit “It’s a Sunshine Day.”

The name might not sound familiar, but Williams became a television icon thanks to his role as Greg Brady in The Brady Bunch. Only running for five seasons, the series became a household tradition for many families. And while the show ended decades ago, it continues to entertain fans who want to take a trip to the past.

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Appearing to be a fan of Williams, Corgan welcomed him to the spotlight as a group of background singers helped the actor power through “It’s A Sunshine Day.” Written by Steve McCarthy, the song originally appeared in The Brady Bunch and became one of the sitcom’s most recognizable musical moments.

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Barry Williams Does More Than Perform With The Smashing Pumpkins

During the surprise performance, Corgan and Williams shared more than the stage. Recently, Corgan welcomed the actor to his The Magnificent Others podcast. Throughout the interview, the singer and actor discussed an array of topics, including how many people saw Williams more as Greg than himself.

While recognized for his character might irritate some, Williams admitted it was somewhat endearing to know he had fans all over the world. “There’s a privilege in that, if you have a good attitude about it. Because it’s like having friends everywhere you go.” And speaking of friends, some noticed a celebrity in the crowd.

Last night in Chicago, the Smashing Pumpkins brought out Greg Brady to sing “It’s a Sunshine Day” while Flavor Flav head-banged from the audience. This may be the most Gen X thing ever assembled on one stage. pic.twitter.com/txcGQRCioZ — Generation Excellent (@GenXcellent1) July 30, 2026

Snagging one of the best seats in the house, Flavor Flav was caught enjoying the set and even headbanging alongside fans.

Having decades to get accustomed to people calling him “Greg,” Williams considered it an honor. And for fans at home, they couldn’t get enough of the surprise performance. “D**n that’s so cool Lol. I loved ‘The Brady Bunch’ so much that I remember the one time my mom wouldn’t let me watch it, I cried. Loud angry tears!” Another person only wrote, “EPIC.”

Just a single moment throughout Lollapalooza, the performance reminded fans that the festival always has a few surprises waiting in the wings.



(Photo by Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)