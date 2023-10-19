Vinyl Me, Please Collaborates with Atlantic Records for 75th Anniversary Reissues: John Prine, Ray Charles, and More

The vinyl subscription service Vinyl Me, Please (VMP) has partnered with Atlantic Records for an exclusive selection of album reissues for the legendary record label’s 75th anniversary. VMP curated the selection of albums with contributions from Craig Kallman, Atlantic Records’ Chairman & CEO.

Videos by American Songwriter

The selection consists of five albums carefully chosen to showcase Atlantic Records’ significant contribution to the music world, which includes an exhaustive catalog of contemporary and legacy artists. From FKA Twigs, Halestorm, and Coldplay, to Aretha Franklin, Dusty Springfield, and Genesis, Atlantic has been at the forefront of the recording business since 1947 when Ahmet Ertegun and Herb Abramson founded it.

The VMP selection is part of the November Records of the Month collection, which is currently on a waitlist, and shipping in early November. The collection features the following albums:

Ray Charles—Ray Charles In Person (Essentials Track)

The Mar-Keys/Booker T. & The M.G.’s—Back to Back (Classics Track)

Lupe Fiasco—Lupe Fiasco’s Food & Liquor (Hip-Hop Track)

John Prine—Sweet Revenge (Country Track)

Stone Temple Pilots—Nº 4 (Rock Track)

“Our partnership with Atlantic Records is a testament to our commitment to delivering extraordinary musical experiences to our members,” said Cameron Schafer, CEO of VMP, in a press release. “We are thrilled to be a part of Atlantic’s 75th Anniversary celebration and contribute to the legacy of great music on vinyl.”

Vinyl Me, Please features monthly curated vinyl collections in five genre-based subscription choices: Essentials, Classics, Hip-Hop, Country, and Rock. In addition to the subscriptions, VMP has an online store for exclusive, limited edition pressings. February 2023 brought Dolly Parton and VMP together for a year-long subscription event called VMP Limited: Vinyl Me, Parton. According to VMP, the mission is to “embark on explorations of familiar sounds from our past, and new sounds for our future.”

The new collection is a testament to Atlantic Records’ incredible legacy as a recording label. Although featuring only five albums is a small representation of the label’s presence in the music industry, the selections do a great job of highlighting Atlantic’s far-reaching genre offerings. After 75 years, the label is still going strong and shows no signs of slowing down from producing incredible artists year after year.

Photo by Kelly Bowden/Getty Images