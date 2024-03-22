Ace Frehley Admits “I Want To Be Friends” After Justin Hawkins Called Him a “C***”

Throughout his 60 years in the spotlight, Ace Frehley watched as his time with Kiss landed him a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. While eventually leaving the group, the musician never stopped playing as he released numerous solo albums. His latest album, 10,000 Volts released just last month. With Frehley continuing to share his love for music with fans, he recently performed on the Monsters of Rock cruise. And while enjoying himself, apparently, Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins took issue with the rockstar, calling him a “c***.”

Videos by American Songwriter

With the event running from March 2-7, Frehley found himself rubbing shoulders with artists like Quiet Riot, KK’s Priest, and Joe Satriani. Although excited to perform on the cruise, the rockstar seemed to be a little late to his show, causing the entire lineup to be delayed. Not all that thrilled about the sudden change, Hawkins voiced his disdain on stage, “You’ll notice I wear a watch onstage. Some of you think… ‘He has to regard the time because he wants to get back and eat the prawn sandwiches in the dressing room.’ There’s a bit of truth in that. But I think the important thing about rock and roll is punctuality!”

Setting up his rant, Hawkins didn’t hold back with his thoughts on Frehley. “Somebody overran and thus we were late coming onstage. I apologize to all of you.” He continued, “I think some of their rider requirements are a little bit difficult to source in the middle of the f**king Caribbean. One of those being wig adhesive! I’m talking about Ace Frehley.” Hawkins ended his speech, admitting, “I don’t give a f**k if you’re the biggest rock star in the world. You make the Darkness late, you are a c***.”

[RELATED: Ace Frehley Sets Record Straight on Who Performed Guitar Solos on ‘10,000 Volts’ Album]

Ace Frehley Responds To Being Called A “C***”

Although criticizing the Kiss musician, Frehley discussed the incident with Ultimate Classic Rock, explaining how he and Hawkins are now friends. “He’s hysterical. He’s a really funny guy. He just says crazy stuff out of left field. Justin came over to me and apologized and we shook hands. And we were just talking about my record and his stuff. We got to know each other a little. He’s a great guy.”

Knowing what he said about him, Frehley didn’t seem to remotely care, insisting, “Whatever he said (on the cruise) that might have come off as off-color, I just let that slide. Because I know deep in his heart he loves the record. So I just said, ‘I want to be friends with this guy.’”

(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)