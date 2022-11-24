The 6 Best Songs Written By Comedians

Often, we look to music as a way to heal or to feel real emotions.

Sometimes that means finding a sad song to wallow in, a tune that understands your loneliness or your sorrow.

Other times, however, we feel good and want it to continue. So, we need music that will lift us up like a breeze does a feather.

Even more, sometimes we look to songs to simply make us laugh. Those can be songs by musicians with a funny line or two or a funny story. Or they can be songs intentionally written by comedians.

This here is an exploration of the latter. So, without further ado, let’s dive into the 6 best songs written (and performed) by comedians.

1. “Business Time” by Flight of the Conchords

This duo from New Zealand has written countless songs that have brought chuckles to the lips of fans. This is perhaps the most important and memorable. A love song about making love, also known as “business time.” Put it on and try not to giggle.

2. “Lunch Lady Land” by Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler made a name for himself on Saturday Night Live but he made himself a legend with his first two comedy albums, each of which included songs like “Lunch Lady Land.” This song, sung from the perspective of one of the school’s most important people, brought laughs to many and continues to today. Check it out below.

3. “Idiot Boyfriend” by Jimmy Fallon

Today, most people know Fallon from his job hosting his late-night show on NBC. Prior to that, though, he cut his teeth on SNL. And much like his spiritual predecessor Adam Sandler, Fallon made use of the guitar to get his punchlines across. This song is one of those very tunes. Check it out and enjoy his take on the timeless concept of an “idiot boyfriend.”

4. “Amish Paradise” by Weird Al

For anyone who grew up in the ’90s, this song constantly seemed to be on the lips of people running down school hallways or on the playground. Riffing off Coolio’s stellar “Gangsta’s Paradise” for the movie Dangerous Minds, Weird Al’s version takes it in a different direction. Yes, the Amish.

5. “A Song About Hand Jobs” by Garfunkel & Oates

Sometimes comedy touches on risqué subjects. “A Song About Hand Jobs” is an example of that. For all those out there who don’t know what they’re doing in bed at times, this tune is for you. We’ll just leave it at that.

6. “I’m On a Boat” by Lonely Island

Who among us hasn’t shouted at the top of our lungs, “I’M ON A BOAT!” Well, we can all thank Lonely Island for that. This ode to standing on a deck (or hanging out below it) has lasted well beyond its original release date and continues to be the go-to for any of us standing on a boat like Leonardo DiCaprio in Titanic.

Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images