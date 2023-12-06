Adele Las Vegas Residency 2024: How To Get Tickets To The Final Dates

Adele’s Las Vegas residency has been massively popular, but it looks like the tour is finally coming to a close. Luckily, the English singer/songwriter has extended performances well into 2024. The residency started back in November of 2022 and is still going strong until June 2024.

Weekends With Adele will continue to take place at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. The final performances will kick off on January 19 and come to a final close on June 15, with each performance taking place on Friday and Saturday nights.

In an emotional Twitter post from October about the residency, Adele noted how performing in Las Vegas since 2022 has been a life-changing experience. “This residency, these shows have changed my life,” wrote Adele, accompanied by a video compilation of moments from Weekends With Adele, “I desperately needed to fall back in love with performing live again, and I have. I needed to reconnect with my songs and remember what they mean to me, and I have! Being on stage over the last year so up close and personal with an audience again after all these years has been a truly extraordinary restorative experience that I’ll never forget.”

Tickets were originally available to the general public via Ticketmaster. Due to the fact that these will be the final tour dates for Adele’s Las Vegas residency, Ticketmaster seats were sold out almost immediately back in October. We recommend using StubHub to try and find available tickets. All ticket sales on StubHub are guaranteed and protected through the platform’s FanProtect Program.

Adele is a beloved English singer-songwriter well-known for her heartfelt songs and powerful vocals. Her first studio album, 19, and the hit songs “Rolling in the Deep” and “Make You Feel My Love” from 2011 propelled her to superstardom. Throughout her career, she has captivated audiences throughout the world with her deep narrative songwriting, which often revolves around themes of love, loss, and self-reflection.

Adele’s most recent album, 30, explores the intricacies of divorce, motherhood, self-discovery, and healing. With a more nuanced view of life’s challenges, the album demonstrates her development as an artist and a person.

Weekends with Adele showcases her musical evolution, featuring songs from earlier in her career as well as emotional hits from 30. This residency, marked by a mix of minimalistic and grandiose production elements, emphasizes Adele’s exceptional ability to connect with audiences through her powerful performances, sans supporting acts.

This residency has truly been an incredible venture for Adele, and fans will likely scoop up tickets to the final performances quickly. Don’t wait to reserve your spot!

Weekends With Adele Residency FAQs

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Adele 2024 tour?

No. Any presale events have already ended and general ticket sales are currently available on StubHub.

Is there a limit to how many tickets I can buy?

According to StubHub, fans can purchase a maximum of four tickets for Weekends With Adele, provided that at least four tickets are available for a particular performance.

How much do Adele 2024 tour tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

The cost for Adele tickets via StubHub will vary quite a bit, depending on the timing of purchase, tour date, availability, etc. In general, it looks like tickets will range from approximately $700 to over $2,000, with the potential for these prices to change very quickly.

January 19

January 20

January 26

January 27

February 2

February 3

February 9

February 10

February 16

February 17

February 23

February 24

March 1

March 2

March 8

March 9

March 15

March 16

March 22

March 23

March 29

March 30

May 17

May 18

May 24

May 25

May 31

June 1

June 7

June 8

June 14

June 15

Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

