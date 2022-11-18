Adele on Las Vegas Residency: “I’ve Never Been More Nervous Before a Show”

On the eve of her long-awaited Las Vegas residency, Adele let her nerves be known. The singer details her ranging emotions, but overall elation, in a message to fans.

“I’m feeling all sorts as I write this,” the powerhouse singer remarked in a recent Instagram post alongside a picture of her striking a pose in an empty, velvet-coated theatre. “I’m highly emotional, incredibly nervous but can’t sit still because I’m so excited. I feel a million miles away from home, I can’t stop thinking about when I was little and saw Tom Jones in Mars Attacks and thought blimey how did he get from Wales to Las Vegas!?

“I always get scared before shows,” she added. “And I take it as a good sign because it means I care and means I just want to do a good job. Maybe it’s because I didn’t start when I was supposed to. Maybe it’s because it’s opening night, maybe it’s because Hyde Park went so great, maybe its because I love the show I don’t know. But it’s safe to say I’ve never been more nervous before a show in my career!”

Earlier this year, Adele didn’t feel the same excitement about the impending residency, dubbed Weekends with Adele, at the Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace. A show plagued by setback after setback, Adele was forced to reschedule her Sin City stay that was originally set to kick off in January of this year.

The day before the first show, she posted a tearful video, telling fans she would have to reschedule the run. “I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” she said. “We’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half my crew, half my team are down with COVID, they still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show. And I can’t give you what I have right now. And I’m gutted.”

Ten months later, the star seems as ready as ever to take on the 32-date residency which kicks off Friday, Nov. 18, and comes to a close in late March.

Photo by Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images for Adele