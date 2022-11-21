DJ Khaled Opens an Airbnb in His Shoe Closet: “This Could Be All You”

DJ Khaled has launched an Airbnb space at his home in Miami. Okay…not his actual home in Miami, but you and a lucky guest could get the honor of staying in a replica of his shoe closet – for only $11.

The two one-night stays (Dec. 5 and 6), features a bedroom set up in a replica of Khaled’s sneaker sanctuary alongside a pool and an outdoor lounge. The deal also includes a pair of his We The Best Jordan 5s, a private shopping session at a sneaker shop in Miami and a catered meal from his The Licking restaurant.

“Sneakers are an essential part of hip hop culture and collecting them is an art – just like creating music,” Khaled said in a statement. “We bring the same passion and energy to the shoe game as we do the studio. That’s why we’re excited to share our sneaker kingdom with fans and give them a chance to walk in our shoes, literally.”

The surprisingly low price of $11 for the stay is a nod to Khaled’s show size. Those interested can request a stay beginning at 1 p.m. ET on November 29. Find a link to the stay, here. Guests are responsible for their own travel to Miami.

“I call these ‘you wish you had ’em,’” Khaled said in a promotional video for the Airbnb partnership. “But guess what? Wishes come true. Don’t give up. This could be all you right here.”

Last week, Khaled received a handful of Grammy nominations for his latest album, God Did.

“THANK YOU GOD ! I LOVE YOU ! 6 GRAMMY NOMS !!!!!!!!” he wrote on Twitter after hearing the news. Khaled earned nominations for Best Rap Album, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, Song of The Year, Best Melodic Performance and Album of the Year.

God Did marks Khaled’s 13th full-length album and features a number of collaborations from the likes of Drake, Future, Kanye West, John Legend, Eminem, SZA and more.

(Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Best Buddies)