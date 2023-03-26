Adele Extends Her “Weekends With Adele” Las Vegas Residency with 34 More Shows

The glamorous just got more glamorous.
Videos by American Songwriter
Videos by American Songwriter
British-born big-voiced singer Adele has announced that she will be extending her popular “Weekends with Adele” Las Vegas residency this year, with new dates starting June 16 and extending through November 4.
In total, 34 new dates have been added and the shows will take place at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace.
Presale tickets for the shows will be available through registration using Ticketmaster, a press release notes. Registration is now open and will continue through April 2 at 11:59 p.m. PT. For more information and to register visit HERE. The show’s Verified Fan Presale will then begin at 10 a.m. PT on April 5. Fans who received a unique code will have the chance to purchase tickets on a “first come, first served basis,” the release adds.
Adele shared the news of the new shows on social media, writing on Instagram, “See you soon.” And adding the link.
See that post and the show dates below.
Adele’s New Las Vegas Dates:
Friday, June 16
Saturday, June 17
Friday, June 23
Saturday, June 24
Friday, June 30
Saturday, July 1
Friday, August 4
Saturday, August 5
Friday, August 11
Saturday, August 12
Friday, August 18
Saturday, August 19
Friday, August 25
Saturday, August 26
Friday, September 1
Saturday, September 2
Friday, September 8
Saturday, September 9
Friday, September 15
Saturday, September 16
Friday, September 22
Saturday, September 23
Friday, September 29
Saturday, September 30
Friday, October 6
Saturday, October 7
Friday, October 13
Saturday, October 14
Friday, October 20
Saturday, October 21
Friday, October 27
Saturday, October 28
Friday, November 3
Saturday, November 4
Photo by Raven B. Varona / BTPR