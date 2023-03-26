Adele Extends Her “Weekends With Adele” Las Vegas Residency with 34 More Shows

The glamorous just got more glamorous.

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

British-born big-voiced singer Adele has announced that she will be extending her popular “Weekends with Adele” Las Vegas residency this year, with new dates starting June 16 and extending through November 4.

In total, 34 new dates have been added and the shows will take place at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace.

Presale tickets for the shows will be available through registration using Ticketmaster, a press release notes. Registration is now open and will continue through April 2 at 11:59 p.m. PT. For more information and to register visit HERE. The show’s Verified Fan Presale will then begin at 10 a.m. PT on April 5. Fans who received a unique code will have the chance to purchase tickets on a “first come, first served basis,” the release adds.

Adele shared the news of the new shows on social media, writing on Instagram, “See you soon.” And adding the link.

See that post and the show dates below.

Friday, June 16

Saturday, June 17

Friday, June 23

Saturday, June 24

Friday, June 30

Saturday, July 1

Friday, August 4

Saturday, August 5

Friday, August 11

Saturday, August 12

Friday, August 18

Saturday, August 19

Friday, August 25

Saturday, August 26

Friday, September 1

Saturday, September 2

Friday, September 8

Saturday, September 9

Friday, September 15

Saturday, September 16

Friday, September 22

Saturday, September 23

Friday, September 29

Saturday, September 30

Friday, October 6

Saturday, October 7

Friday, October 13

Saturday, October 14

Friday, October 20

Saturday, October 21

Friday, October 27

Saturday, October 28

Friday, November 3

Saturday, November 4

Photo by Raven B. Varona / BTPR