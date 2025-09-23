Santana Extends Long-Running Las Vegas Residency into 2026 with 16 New Concerts

Carlos Santana and his band’s long-running Las Vegas residency at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino has just been extended into 2026. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have announced 16 new concerts at the venue, split into two eight-show runs.

Videos by American Songwriter

The first series of concerts takes place January 21, 22, 24, 25, 28, 29, and 31, and February 1. The second is scheduled for May 13, 14, 16, 17, 20, 21, 23, and 24.

Tickets for the newly announced gigs will go on to the general public sale this Friday, September 26, at 10 a.m. PT. Citi card members and Santana fan-club members will be able to purchase pre-sale starting Tuesday, September 23, at 10 a.m. PT. Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers can buy pre-sale tickets beginning Wednesday, September 24, at 10 a.m. PT.

Fans interesting in purchasing tickets through a third-party ticketing platform my want to consider StubHub. StubHub is a top choice since users can enjoy a scam-free experience via the company’s FanProtect Program.

[RELATED: Santana Releases Uplifting New Collaborative Single with Mexicana Musica Band Grupo Frontera, “Me Retiro”]

Santana also has 11 previously announced upcoming Las Vegas residency shows at the House of Blues in 2025. Those concerts are scheduled for September 24, 25, 27, and 28, and November 5, 6, 8, 9, 12, 15, and 16, 2025.

More About Santana’s Las Vegas Residency

Santana’s Vegas residency at the House of Blues currently is in its 14th year. The show, titled “An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live,” features a selection of early classics like “Black Magic Woman/Gypsy Queen,” “Evil Ways,” and “Soul Sacrifice.” It also showcases some songs from the group’s Grammy-winning 1999 comeback album, Supernatural, including “Smooth,” “Maria, Maria,” and “Put Your Light On.”

A portion of the ticket sales is donated to The Milagro Foundation, a charity Santana co-founded in 1998. The foundation supports “underrepresented and vulnerable children and youth in the areas of arts, education and health.”

Additional money from ticket proceeds benefits the House of Blues Music Forward Foundation. The charity offers young people music industry mentorships and access to music education to help them “create pathways to productive, sustainable and fulfilling lives.”

Other Recent Santana News

In May 2025, Santana released “Me Retiro,” a collaborative single with the award-winning Texas-based band Grupo Frontera. Grupo Frontera plays regional Mexican music, or “Musica Mexicana.”

The new track arrived a couple of months after Santana released a new compilation titled Sentient.

The 11-track retrospective collection includes remastered versions of a variety previously released songs selected by the guitar great. They include collaborations with a number of other famous artists.

Among the guest stars appearing on the various tracks are Smokey Robinson, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, and the late Michael Jackson and Miles Davis. Sentient also includes three previously unreleased recordings.

(Photo by Mariano Regidor/Redferns)



When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission