Hella Good Residency: No Doubt Reuniting in 2026 for Series of Las Vegas Shows at Sphere

It’s been more than a decade since No Doubt played an extended series of concerts, but the beloved pop-punk band is now set to reunite for a Las Vegas residency in the spring of 2026 at the state-of-the-art Sphere venue.

Singer Gwen Stefani, bassist Tony Kanal, guitarist Tom Dumont, and drummer Adrian Young will play a six-date engagement at Sphere. The shows are scheduled for May 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, and 16. The announcement of the residency coincides with the 30th anniversary of the release of No Doubt’s breakthrough album, Tragic Kingdom. The chart-topping album, which arrived on October 10, 1995, featured such memorable hits at “Just a Girl,” “Don’t Speak,” and “Spiderwebs.”

Tickets for the six concerts go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 17, at 10 a.m. PT. An artist presale begins on Wednesday, October 13, at 10 a.m. PT. Fans who’d like to participate in the pre-sale must sign up at LiveMu.sc/nodoubt by Monday, October 13 at 10 a.m. PT.

In addition, Vibee hospitality packages also will be available, starting today (October 10) at 12 p.m. PT. The Vibee VIP package includes a two-night stay at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, the only resort attached to Sphere. It also offers priority entry to the venue, a choice of general admission floor access or reserved seating, a collectible laminate, an exclusive No Doubt gift bag, priority entry to a No Doubt fan pop-up at the resort, and more. For more information about or to purchase Vibee packages, visit NoDoubt.Vibee.com.

Statements from No Doubt’s Members

No Doubt’s four members each issued a statement about the upcoming Sphere residency.

Stefani said, “The opportunity to create a show at Sphere excites me in a new way. The venue is unique and modern and it opens up a whole new visual palette for us to be creative. Doing it with No Doubt feels like going back in time to relive our history, while also creating something new in a way we never could have imagined.”

Kanal added, “I can’t wait to get on stage again with my bandmates. There is a beautiful energy that happens when we play together, an electricity I have felt through all of our years. To be able to leave it all on the table each night and take our fans on the insane journey that is Sphere is beyond our wildest dreams. See you in May!”

Dumont shared, “Through all the ups and downs, the four of us have always been connected by our music, our shared experiences and lifelong friendship. When we are on stage together playing these songs we feel the magic. We are stoked to play together again for our fans, to celebrate their years of love and support.”

Lastly, Young said, “For anyone who has ever cared or is curious about a No Doubt live concert, this is a special opportunity for that electric band/fan energy exchange in a very unique venue!”

More About No Doubt

No Doubt has only performed at a handful of events since playing a series of festivals in 2015. Most recently, the band delivered a three-song set at the FireAid benefit concert, held January 30 in Inglewood, California. The event raised money for those affected by the devastating wildfires that ravaged parts of Southern California. In 2024, No Doubt reunited to play the Coachella festival in Indio, California, on April 13 and April 20.

No Doubt’s most recent studio album, Push and Shove, was released in 2012.

