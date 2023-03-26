New Song Sunday! Hear New Tracks from The Heavy, Sharon Van Etten, Zombies, Ed Sheeran & More

Music can make your day.

One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, and the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living.

We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs.

To that end, we wanted to share 17 new works of music to brighten your day and share the good word of composition. So, with that in mind, here are 17 songs for you today.

1. The Heavy

Ahead of the British-born rock band’s new album, Amen, which is out April 21, The Heavy released its latest romp of a song “Stone Cold Killer,” featuring thrilling vocals, catchy electric guitar riffs, and swagger enough to make Mick Jagger envious.

2. Atmosphere

The legendary Minnesota rap duo of producer Ant and rapper Slug released its latest single, “Bigger Pictures,”which features brilliant acoustic and slide guitar. The video is directed by Tazbah Chavez of the hit show Reservation Dogs. The song comes as part of the duo’s new album, So Many Other Realities Exist Simultaneously, out May 5.

3. Chloe Bailey

One-half of the musical duo Chloe x Halle with sister Halle (who is also the new star of the live action, The Little Mermaid), Chloe Bailey (starring in the new TV show Swarm) released her newest song, “Body Do.” It begins with a provocative question, as fans of the artist might expect, and continues with shoulder-shaking sounds.

4. Alison Brown

Together with iconic actor-comedian-banjo player Steve Martin, country singer Alison Brown has released the new song, “Foggy Morning Breaking,” a beautiful, almost serene traditional offering that’s as playful as it is delicate.

5. Baby Tate and Saweetie

The two music stars released the remix of the song “Hey Mickey.” The song has been going viral on TikTok as of late, and word has it that Tate and Sweetie will be releasing a new music video for the reworked single soon.

6. Sharon Van Etten

Sharon Van Etten celebrated the anniversary of her 2012 album, Tramp, by releasing the previously unreleased song “This Is Too Right,” written by Van Etten and Aaron Dessner, who produced Tramp. It also features backing vocals by Jenn Wassner.

7. Noel Gallagher

Noel Gallagher and his High Flying Birds released a new single this week, “Dead To The World,” ahead of his forthcoming new album, Council Skies, which is set to drop on June 2. Of the new track, Gallagher has said it’s his “favorite” from the new LP.

8. Grandson

This week the songwriter and lyricist released his latest single “Drones,” an industrial dance-punk anthem that makes it good to feel bad. He’s also announced his next album, I Love You, I’m Trying, which is set to drop later this year.

9. Zombies

The British Invasion rock band, the Zombies, have released their latest jaunty single “Merry-Go-Round.” Check out the rocking jubilant new song from the recent Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees below.

10. Ed Sheeran

British-born iconic songwriter and performer Ed Sheeran released his latest single and accompanying music video for the song “Eyes Closed.” The song is bright and rhythmic and Sheeran soars.

11. Shania Twain

The best-selling female country artist of all time released a new remix of the song “Giddy Up!,” with prominent producer Malibu Babie, who is the first and only woman to debut at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-HopSongs as a producer this century.

12. Linkin Park

The popular rockers from the ’90s and 2000s have released a new previously-unreleased track, “Fighting Myself.” The new song will also be on the forthcoming Meteora 20th Anniversary Edition LP, which is arriving on April 7.

13. Demi Lovato

Grammy-nominated artist Demi Lovato released “Heart Attack (Rock Version)” to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the release of the original song.

14. Alexz Johnson

Johnson released her newest single and accompanying music video for the track “Ain’t That the Way.” The song comes from her forthcoming new album, Seasons, which is out on April 7. Check out the heartfelt song from the burgeoning artist below.

15. Stephen Wilson Jr.

Stephen Wilson Jr. released his debut EP, bon aqua, and with it came his newest song, “American Gothic,” which features artist Hailey Whitters. Check out the heavy-hitting new track from the burgeoning, deep-voiced artist below.

16. Greylan James

A new signee to Big Machine Records in Nashville, country singer/songwriter Greylan James released his latest single, “Undermine.”

17. IDK

The standout, cerebral rapper teamed up with Rich The Kid for the new single, “850.” The high-energy song showcases IDK’s knack for the stage and ability to rise to any moment.

