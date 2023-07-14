Adele Reveals Which Lady Gaga Hit Is Her Favorite Karaoke Song

During a show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace earlier this month, Adele revealed which Lady Gaga track is her very favorite Karaoke song. Video footage of Adele revealing this bit of information to her audience has recently surfaced on Twitter. The concert in question was part of her ‘Weekend With Adele’ residency in Las Vegas.

The video depicts the “Easy on Me” singer in the crowd, speaking to her audience members, when one asks her what her favorite Karaoke song is. Adele first says it’s “Proud Mary” by the late great Tina Turner, but she soon gives a second answer.

Adele adds, “But, after four solid hours of karaoke, do you know what’s the best karaoke song to do? ‘Bad Romance’ by [Lady] Gaga. ‘Ra ra ah ah ah, roma ro ma ma’ – it’s so much fun and everyone goes wild.”

Adele started to croon the classic Gaga track with the fan before saying, “When she starts singing in French, I’ve got no idea what she’s saying.” The 16-time Grammy winner then started asking the fan questions of her own.

This is not the first time in recent memory that Adele has gone viral for her commentary at live shows. At another show part of her Las Vegas residency, Adele discussed the Titan submersible, asking her audience if they would go on the vessel if presented with the opportunity. She also questioned them on if they would go to space. Most of the audience members said no, before she stated, “I wouldn’t do it either, but only because I’m a bit of a p****. I’m a scaredy cat of everything.”

As a reaction to the recent bizarre trend of audience members throwing objects at artists onstage, Adele held a T-shirt gun and gave a humorous warning to any fan thinking about tossing an item at her. At another Ceaser’s Palace show, Adele said, “Have you noticed how people are like, forgetting fucking show etiquette at the moment? People just throwing shit on stage, have you seen them? I f***ing dare you. Dare you to throw something at me and I’ll f***ing kill you.

“Stop throwing things at the artist when you can shoot things to people,” she added. “I’ve been seeing these people. These people lost it, can you imagine?”