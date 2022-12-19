Adele Reportedly Launching Lingerie, Jewelry, Perfume Collection Under New Brand

She’s a singer, songwriter—and reportedly a future lingerie producer.

According to a report by the U.S. Sun, Adele‘s company Melted Stone Publishing Ltd. filed a trademark for the name “1, 2, Free” to launch a collection of products in the U.S. The products include articles of underclothing, bags, backpacks, watches, luggage, wallets, and even key fobs (keyless remotes).

The singer is currently performing a series of shows for her Weekends With Adele residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Adele kicked off the concerts on November 18, and is scheduled to perform through March 23, 2023.

The residency was originally postponed from early 2022 after Adele abruptly stopped the opening to allow for more time to improve the production of the shows.

Prior to kicking off the shows in November, Adele, who released her fourth album 30 in 2021, expressed some nervousness at starting the residency.

“I’m feeling all sorts as I write this,” said Adele in an Instagram post. “I’m highly emotional, incredibly nervous but can’t sit still because I’m so excited. I feel a million miles away from home. I can’t stop thinking about when I was little and saw Tom Jones in ‘Mars Attacks’ and thought ‘blimey how did he get from Wales to Las Vegas?'”

Adele recently added a New Year’s Eve show to the residency. “New Years Eve has always been a let down for me,” said Adele. “I seem to always end up spending it in a car on my way to or from somewhere! But not this year!! I’ll be ringing 2023 in on stage!! I dress up to the nines on NYE and I would love it if those of you that come would too! Let’s go all out black tie vibes.”

Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Adele