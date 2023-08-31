After Calling Trans People a “Fad,” Rocker Alice Cooper Dropped from Cosmetics Line

Alice Cooper is no stranger to shocking people. But some of his recent comments about trans people have gone too far, says the LGBTQ cosmetics company Vampyre, which has recently ended their partnership with Cooper in the wake of controversial statements.

The move comes after Cooper said that “cases of transgender” people are a “fad” in a recent interview. “I’m understanding that there are cases of transgender, but I’m afraid that it’s also a fad, and I’m afraid there’s a lot of people claiming to be this just because they want to be that,” said Cooper to Stereogum last week.

He added, “I find it wrong when you’ve got a six-year-old kid who has no idea. He just wants to play, and you’re confusing him telling him, ‘Yeah, you’re a boy, but you could be a girl if you want to be.'”

Cooper advised caution, saying people should be “sexually aware” before undertaking gender affirmation surgery. “If you have these genitals, you’re a boy,” the “Schools Out” singer said. “If you have those genitals, you’re a girl. There’s a difference between, ‘I am a male who is a female,’ or ‘I’m a female that’s a male’ and wanting to be a female. You were born a male. Okay, so that’s a fact. You have these things here.'”

He concluded, “Now, the difference is you want to be a female. Okay, that’s something you can do later on if you want to. But you’re not a male born a female.”

“In light of recent statements by Alice Cooper we will no longer be doing a makeup collaboration,” shared Vampyre Cosmetics in a statement announcing Cooper’s dismissal. “We stand with all members of the LGBTQIA+ community and believe everyone should have access to healthcare.”

The two had only recently announced a new partnership earlier in August for “The Alice Cooper Collection.” The shock rocker is often dressed in makeup, including eyeliner and mascara.

Photo by Didier Messens/Redferns