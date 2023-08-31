The Weeknd’s “Last Collab of His Career” Will Appear on Diddy’s New Album

On September 15, rapper-businessman-entertainer Diddy will release his first studio album since 2006, titled The Love Album: Off the Grid. Two weeks before its intended release, Diddy finally unveiled the cover art and track list for the LP, which includes 23 songs and will last an hour and 25 minutes.

Videos by American Songwriter

The Love Album: Off the Grid contains over two dozen feature guests, some of whom are currently the music industry’s brightest stars. This includes The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Mary J. Blige, H.E.R., Summer Walker, Babyface, John Legend, Busta Rhymes, 21 Savage, Swae Lee, Burna Boy, and much more. But, while many of the marquee names will garner loads of attention, The Weeknd’s appearance, in particular, has already begun to draw headlines.

Three weeks after The Weeknd announced that he was only doing one more feature verse for the rest of his career, Diddy confirmed that it would be on “Another One of Me,” the tenth song on The Love Album: Off the Grid.

“@THEWEEKND’S LAST COLLAB OF HIS CAREER WILL BE ON…. THE LOVE ALBUM : OFF THE GRID!” Diddy wrote on Twitter Thursday.

Also including contributions from 21 Savage and French Montana, “Another One of Me” will mark the beginning of the end for this chapter of The Weeknd’s career, as he’ll soon look to transition to using his birth name Abel Tesfaye as his stage name.

[RELATED: Diddy Announces Release Date for Comeback Album ‘The Love Album: Off the Grid’]

“I’m going through a cathartic path right now,” the Canadian singer said in a May interview with W Magazine. “It’s getting to a place and a time where I’m getting ready to close the Weeknd chapter. I’ll still make music, maybe as Abel, maybe as The Weeknd. But I still want to kill The Weeknd. And I will. Eventually. I’m definitely trying to shed that skin and be reborn.”

Still, though, Tesfaye seems to be planning one last send-off album as The Weeknd, which he mentioned was “around the corner” during an interview with Variety in June. Until then, though, fans will just have to soak in his final feature on The Love Album: Off the Grid, which Diddy referred to as “my second mountain” in the album’s trailer from earlier this month.

Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images