“After Everything You’ve Been Through”: Phil Collins’ Daughter Lily Shares Emotional Message Following Rock Hall Induction

Over the weekend, Phil Collins found himself in a familiar place when he walked the red carpet at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony. It was back in 2010 that he was inducted as a member of Genesis. But this time, it was all about his solo career. Being inducted twice was a special honor that only a select few ever accomplished. For most, getting a single induction was a lifetime achievement. Excited to celebrate alongside her father, Lily Collins took a moment to highlight his amazing career that spanned generations.

As the cameras flashed at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, Lily couldn’t help but take a trip down memory lane. Posting a collage of pictures of her night at the Rock Hall ceremony, she used the captions as a tribute to not just her father, but an artist who completely changed music. “To see my dad’s extraordinary legacy celebrated with an induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is something I don’t think I’ll ever quite have the words for. And to stand beside my family while he accepted his award was monumentally special.”

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Recalling her own childhood and being surrounded by her father’s music, Lily added, “Some of my earliest and most treasured memories are wrapped up in his music, and to witness the impact he’s had on so many people throughout the decades and the lives he’s touched along the way makes this honor all the more special.”

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Lily Collins Described Phil Collins’ Induction As “Indescribable”

Congratulating her father on the historic induction, Lily cherished seeing Collins showered in love and praise for his decades of dedication, sacrifice, and talent. “Seeing you up there on stage embracing all the love, support, and recognition in the room after everything you’ve been through is indescribable. There is no one more deserving. We couldn’t be more proud. I couldn’t be more proud. I love you…”

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It wasn’t just Lily. Gaining over 456,000 likes, fans and fellow artists continued the praise into the comment section. Proving just how much of an impact Collins had on music and the world, fans shared their own memories of growing up with his songs.

But for Lily, the fame and accolades were secondary to Collins being her father. Closing her tribute, she posted one last picture. It wasn’t of Collins at the Rock Hall or him on stage. Instead, it was Lily as a baby, sitting on top of Collins’ shoulder. He might be a two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, but he would forever be her dad.

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for RRHOF)