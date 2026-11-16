KISS Is Far From Finished as Band Reveals Avatar Show Plans and Three New Box Sets

When KISS announced its retirement, the band was not ready to ride off into the sunset just yet. Wanting to expand the KISS brand, the group revealed a new avatar concert that would embrace the different eras. Although embracing the future, fans continue to be hesitant about the idea. But recently, Paul Stanley discussed the idea and promised that the shows wouldn’t “replicate a concert.” And for those fans who might want to relive the past, KISS not only promoted the new concerts, but also three new box sets coming in 2027.

The next two years will be all KISS. For starters, Stanley hoped to combat the backlash over KISS wanting to explore digital avatars of themselves. But according to the singer, it was far more complicated. “It’s quite complex. But the rewards are that much greater, too … The idea was never to replicate a concert. That’s not what this is about. It’s to create an experience and almost make us your tour guides into something unworldly, and yet totally based in the music.”

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But it was for more than those dedicated KISS fans. The group hoped to introduce themselves to an entirely new generation. “The idea was never to do something that was appealing exclusively to a KISS fan; we wanted to create a must-see, so to speak, regardless of your taste in music. That’s what we’re creating.”

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KISS Gifts Box Sets Ahead Of Avatar Era

For those anxiously awaiting the new concerts, the avatar shows will make their grand debut in Las Vegas in 2028. Still years away, KISS didn’t want to leave fans empty-handed in 2027. That’s why Jeff Fura, the Vice President of A&R at Universal Music Enterprises, revealed that three new box sets would be released over the next year.

One of the box sets featured KISS performing in Japan for the first time. That moment happened back in 1977. But it wasn’t just a single show. KISS performed four sold-out shows in just three nights. Fura said, “One of the projects we’re going to be releasing next year is the complete Budokan box set. We’re really excited about this project. All four shows will be on vinyl and CD, and some selections from the soundchecks will also be included. There’s a lot more details to come. This thing is going to be amazing, it’s gonna be over the top.”

As for the other two box sets, they included the 50th anniversary of Love Gun and Alive II. They were also originally released in 1977. With box sets on the way and a avatar concert in the works, Fura promised, “I think fans are going to be really surprised by some of the things we’re doing…”

KISS might have its eyes on the future, but the band wasn’t ready to forget the past. With the upcoming box sets celebrating some of its most memorable moments, fans will have the chance to revisit the performances that helped define the group. And in 2028, a new era begins.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)