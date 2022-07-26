Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello Knocked Down After Fan Rushes Stage

Rage Against the Machine’s famed lead guitar player Tom Morello was knocked down after a fan rushed the stage at a recent concert. The fall nearly injured the six-string player, but thankfully he was able to walk away under his own power.

The event came in the wake of Rage Against the Machine’s frontman, Zack de la Rocha, hurting his leg in a previous show. The band thankfully avoided another major injury as a result.

The audience member who rushed the stage and knocked over Morello did so during the band’s closing rendition of their hit, “Killing in the Name,” in Toronto, Ontario on Saturday night (July 23).

Fan-shot footage, which you can check out below, captured the man running from the side of the stage out front. A security guard leaped into action, but inadvertently also brought Morello down.

The band stopped the show to make sure its lead player was a-okay, and Morello got back upright and proceeded to finish the song. What a pro.

Earlier during the band’s comeback tour, de la Rocha hurt his leg after tripping on stage. Nevertheless, the tour has continued and has gone on to earn praise from fans and critics alike.

On that occasion, de la Rocha said, “I don’t know what happened to my leg right now. Straight up, but you know what? We’re gonna keep this fucking shit going. I can crawl across this stage. We’re gonna play for you all tonight.”

Fans can purchase tickets to the remaining show dates for Rage Against the Machine HERE.

Photo by Eitan Miskevich