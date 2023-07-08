AI Wrote a Rocker’s Guide to the “Perfect” Live Performance – Check Out the Steps

Longtime rock giants like the Rolling Stones seem to have their live performances down to a science. Yes, for groups like theirs, performing live is probably second nature, but they must have some kind of process that ensures a flawless song delivery, an enrapturing stage presence, and a lasting impact.

Videos by American Songwriter

We asked ChatGPT to write a formula for crafting the perfect rock and roll live show and the artificial intelligence chatbot came up with a 10-step guide to achieving something worthy of the rock gods. See the results below.

1. Preparation

First and foremost, the chatbot stressed preparation, explaining that it is key to all rock star-worthy performances. They do say practice makes perfect for a reason. Rigorous rehearsals increase the chances of a flawless show. Along with the songs, transitions, movements, and overall flow should also be mastered ahead of the set.

2. Setlist

A well-planned setlist is a must. Flow, tempo, and atmosphere should all be considered when mapping out the night’s songs. A setlist should be balanced, grabbing fans’ attention with a high-energy opening number, and dispersing hits throughout before closing in a climactic finale.

3. Stage Presence

At a rock show, stage presence tops the list of must-haves. Both movement and engagement are important when establishing how one is presented to an audience. Each motion should be purposeful and brimming with confidence and energy, but also authenticity.

4. Set the Scene

Now that the presence is established, the scene must be set. Live performances are not just about the music, fans come to witness a spectacle, so a show should be captivating. Adding in dashes of dramatic lighting, a pinch of props, and maybe even a sprinkling of pyrotechnics can make for the ultimate display.

5. Interaction

Interacting with the audience feels like a no-brainer, but that simple connection with fans is so important. Engaging with the crowd, and encouraging their participation with call-and-responses and all-out sing-alongs, will not only make the night a memorable one, it will help feed the fire on stage, as well.

6. Improvisation

AI advises leaving room for improvisation. Rock music is unpredictable with its head-spinning jams and jaw-dropping instrumental solos, so the show should be too. Making sure the performance is tight is one thing, allowing for spontaneity to happen is another.

7. Stamina

With all that engaging, interacting, and improvising going on onstage, energy management is at the top of any performer’s list. It’s important for an artist to know their limits and stick to them. That’s also where a balanced setlist comes in handy. Explosive displays should be met with more intimate moments to not just keeps things interesting but to also give appropriate breaks.

8. Connection

While connection and interaction somewhat go hand-in-hand, a performer can engage with their audience and never truly form a connection with them. Eye contact with the crowd, banter in between songs, and letting appreciation be known are ways that form a bond between the audience and the player.

9. Professionalism

Professionalism and rock and roll seem mutually exclusive, but some form of respectability must be maintained while entertaining fans on stage. Plenty of rockers have ended up in sticky situations once professionalism was thrown out the window.

10. Leave a Lasting Impression

Leaving a lasting impression is easier said than done, but it is one of the most important boxes to tick on this list. After being shown an explosive performance, a worth-the-wait encore, and an all-around good time, fans should still be chomping at the bit for more.

Whether or not they follow any of these steps, see the masters at work below.

(Photo by Nils Petter Nilsson/Getty Images)