Wiz Khalifa Sells Portion of Music Catalog

Hip-hop’s fire sale this week continues to rage on. After both Nelly and Logic sold either portions of or their entire music catalogs for millions, Wiz Khalifa is now the latest to auction off some of his art. Announced Thursday (July 6), the Pittsburgh rapper has officially sold the publishing rights to a portion of his music catalog to HarbourView Equity Partners, the same firm that Nelly entered a deal with on Wednesday.

Videos by American Songwriter

Although Khalifa’s earnings in the sale have not been publicized, it has been confirmed that hit songs of his such as “Black & Yellow” and “See You Again” are both included in the deal, as both are the only two songs in his career to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. In a statement attached to the press release, Khalifa spoke on his relationship with HarbourView Equity Partners’ founder Sherrese Clarke Soares and how much the agreement impacts his record label Taylor Gang.

“Sherrese and HarbourView truly understand the value of music and artistry,” he said. “We are excited to partner with them as they continue to build a dynamic media company that is in line with the values and goals we all have here at Taylor Gang.”

Additionally, Soares made a statement of her own, emphasizing how powerful a force Khalifa is in the music industry.

“Wiz Khalifa has already made a profound impact on culture as a musician, executive, media visionary and creative force.” she said, “We celebrate his talent and creativity and are thrilled to welcome him and Taylor Gang to the HarbourView family today.”

Currently, Khalifa is on the road with Snoop Dogg for their High School Reunion Tour, in celebration of the 2012 comedy film they starred in together Mac & Devin Go to High School. Also joined by hip-hop icons like Too $hort, Warren G, and DJ Drama, the tour began on Friday (July 7) in Vancouver, a day after Khalifa sold to HarbourView, and ends on August 27 in Irvine. Tickets can be found HERE.

(Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)