“The Most Koe Wetzel Thing I Have Ever Seen”: Country Singer Kicked out of His Own Pop-up Show

Koe Wetzel fans have grown used to his unpredictability. The Texas country-punk has an entire song named for the day of his public intoxication arrest. So when the “Damn Near Normal” singer announced a free pop-up show, only to later cancel it after getting booted from the bar, social media hardly batted an eye.

Koe Wetzel Announces Free Pop-Up Show in Austin

Wetzel took to X/Twitter Wednesday (March 27) to inform his following about a surprise acoustic performance at an Austin bar.

“Ask for Ramsay and you get in for free!” the Hell Paso artist wrote.

Just over an hour later, Wetzel was back with another message for his fans.

“Shows cancelled, they kicked me out.,” he wrote.

Some fans who had already adjusted their schedules to see Wetzel perform were understandably annoyed. “BRO WHAT. I just drove all the way here AND PAID $10,” one X/Twitter user commented. (Guess they forgot to ask for Ramsay.)

Another user questioned Wetzel’s sobriety. “How you going to make everyone drive over here and then cancel smh,” they wrote. “You drunk tweeting rn?”

Still, some fans’ amusement seemed to outweigh their surprise or irritation. “Koe out there Koe-ing again,” one X/Twitter user commented, adding a crying-laughing emoji.

Another fan agreed: “This is the most Koe Wetzel thing I have ever see,” they commented.

Koe Wetzel Has Been Teasing New Music

Wetzel was likely looking to show off some of his recent work. The 31-year-old country artist has recently been dropping hints about new music on social media.

On Wednesday (March 27,) Wetzel posted a clip of an unreleased song to his Instagram page. The caption read, “Betting it all,” leading fans to believe that was the title.

The twangy tune is brimming with the raucous, defiant energy that made Wetzel famous: I’ve got a 12-pack, two dime bags / Flatlined twice just to come right back / God blessed me / The first eight didn’t count.

Meanwhile, Sam’s Town Point isn’t the only place Wetzel has recently been booted from. On March 15, the country artist posted a video showing him driving around his small East Texas hometown of Pittsburg. The caption? “Got kicked out of the grocery store by the way.”

“People get weirded out whenever you bring cameras into a small town,” Wetzel said. “They think it’s FEMA or some s***.”

