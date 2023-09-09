5 Deep Cuts from Alan Jackson

Country star Alan Jackson is best known for trademark hits like “Don’t Rock the Jukebox” and “Drive,” but the Georgia native has a trove of stellar songs that are often overlooked. Since bursting onto the scene in the early 1990s, Jackson has provided some of modern country music’s most popular and commercially successful tracks.

If you are curious about what more the Country Music Hall of Fame member has to offer outside of his familiar radio hits, you’re in luck. We’ve assembled a list of five must-hear Alan Jackson deep cuts worth adding to your favorite playlists.

1. “Tropical Depression”

What do you do when you feel as blue as the scenic ocean surrounding you? That’s the challenge Jackson faces in this lovelorn cut from his best-selling 1992 record A Lot About Livin’ (And a Little’ Bout Love). The tropically-tinged heartbreak song feels heavily influenced by the late Jimmy Buffett, foreshadowing the pair’s future hit collaborations that would follow in the years to come.

2. “Designated Drinker”

Jackson struck gold with his 2002 record Drive, which quickly rose up the charts thanks to the success of its heartfelt, autobiographical title track. Another hidden gem from the project is “Designated Drinker,” a barroom anthem featuring fellow country hitmaker George Strait.

3. “Just Playin’ Possum”

This beloved deep cut from Jackson’s hit 1991 record Don’t Rock the Jukebox is a pure country tribute to his musical hero, George Jones. Penned by Jackson alongside Jim McBride and Garland Bruce, “Just Playin’ Possum” is a perfect example of the neo-traditionalist sound that catapulted the burgeoning talent into country music stardom.

4. “Angels and Alcohol”

It had been three years since Jackson had released an album of new, original country material when Angels and Alcohol arrived in 2015. The title track of his twentieth studio album offered a lonesome heartbreak tale with distinctly polished production, which appealed to many of his most dedicated and long-lasting fans.

5. “Tequila Sunrise”

In 1993, Jackson joined the likes of fellow high-profile country stars to record a musical tribute to the Eagles. Common Thread: The Songs of the Eagles includes a plethora of impressive covers, including Jackson’s twangy take on the legendary rock band’s 1973 hit “Tequila Sunrise.”

