Amy Grant Revisits ‘Lead Me On’ With New Live Album

Next month, Amy Grant will share a new project meant to transport fans all the way back to the late 1980s. Set for release on October 6, Lead Me On Live 1989 features 18 tracks recorded during a performance in Ft. Worth, Texas, during the beloved singer/songwriter’s international tour.

The live album will revisit a pivotal moment in Grant’s career, offering listeners a chance to experience her Lead Me On World Tour over three decades later.

“When I first heard the recordings from 1989 from the Lead Me On Tour, the thing that bowled me over was just what a talented band I had on the road,” she shares in a statement. “I have loved every band configuration I’ve ever had on the road, and all are so special to me, but there was something unique about that group of players and singers during the Lead Me On Tour. First of all, there were so many of us on the stage and so many types of instrumentation like harmonica solos, flute solos, saxophone, mandolins, lots of keyboards, and stacks of vocals; it just felt like one big family reunion every night.

“The size and scope of the production and the big experience we were trying to create also made this tour very special,” Grant continues. “The energy of the crowd felt like an infinite number 8 with energy coming from us on stage, it circling through the audience and then coming back to us, and it brought back so many amazing memories. I’m so grateful we captured that moment in time.”

Fans can snag their copy of Lead Me On Live 1989 in digital format or a 2-CD collection. Both formats and limited merch bundles are available to pre-order now.

Later this month, Grant will hit the road for a stretch of solo dates ahead of her co-headlining holiday tour with friend and creative collaborator Michael W. Smith. You can find a complete list of upcoming live dates and additional ticketing information at Amy Grant’s official website.

Lead Me On Live 1989 Track List:

1. “Love of Another Kind”

2. “Wait for the Healing”

3. “Shadows”

4. “Everywhere I Go”

5. “All Right”

6. “Saved By Love”

7. “1974”

8. “Stay for a While”

9. “Emmanuel”

10. “El Shaddai”

11. “Lead Me On”

12. “Find a Way”

13. “Band Intros”

14. “I Love You”

15. “Wise Up”

16. “Fight”

17. “Angels”

18. “Say Once More”

