Alan Jackson Extends His Last Call Tour Despite Health Issues

Despite ongoing health problems, it looks like country star Alan Jackson will extend his Last Call: One More For The Road Tour well into 2025. The farewell tour will now end in Milwaukee, Wisconsin next year on May 17.

The “Livin’ On Love” hitmaker was diagnosed with Charcot-Marie Tooth disease just a few years ago. The hereditary disease can cause progressive loss of muscle strength and balance issues. Jackson said in an interview that the disease has progressed and there is no cure. It’s likely that the disease makes performing live quite difficult for Jackson.

Despite the health issues, Jackson said that he wants to continue touring and give his fans a good sendoff before he retires.

“I’ve been touring for over 30 years,” said Jackson in a press release. “[…] I’m enjoying spending more time at home. But my fans always show up to have a good time, and I’m going to give them the best show I can for this Last Call.”

The first stop on the new list of tour dates will start on August 2 in Boston, Massachusetts at TD Gardens. The new closing date for the tour will be May 17 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Fiserv Forum.

You can score your tickets to the Alan Jackson 2024-2025 Tour over at Ticketmaster. There are currently a few different presale events that are live right now, including VIP tickets and merchandise packages.

General on-sale will kick off on Friday, June 7 at 9:00 am local. If your chosen tour date sold out during the presale events, you can always check Stubhub for last-minute tickets. Stubhub is our go-to secondary ticketing platform for such situations, as they’re usually good about having some sold-out tickets in stock. Give it a try!

Get your tickets soon before they sell out!

August 2 – Boston, MA – TD Gardens

August 24 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

September 28 – Fayetteville, AR – Bud Walton Arena

October 26 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

November 16 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

January 18 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

February 15 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

March 7 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

April 26 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

May 17 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

