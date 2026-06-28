Alan Jackson Plays Triumphant Nissan Stadium Set After Weather Delay at His Final Concert

Alan Jackson’s touring career has officially come to an end. On June 27, the country legend took the stage at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium to perform the final show of his career to a sold out crowd.

Before he could take the stage, artists including Riley Green, Carrie Underwood, and Lainey Wilson performed in his honor. After the incredible tribute performances, fans were ready to see Jackson, but they had to wait a bit longer as a weather system moved in.

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Poncho-covered attendees were instructed to head to covered area to wait as lightening lit up the sky. Thirty minutes later, the all clear came threw. After another half hour passed, it was finally time for Jackson’s moment in the spotlight.

An intro video showcasing Jackson’s incredible career accomplishments played, before the singer took the stage at last, opening the show with “Gone Country.”

He continued his time on stage by singing “I Don’t Even Know Your Name,” during which Jackson threw some t-shirts out into the crowd.

Alan Jackson Addresses the Sold Out Crowd at His Final Concert

Then, it was time for the speech. Jackson began by noting what an “incredible evening” it’d been thus far.

“I’ve sat back here and watched a lot of these performances and all these nice things people said,” he said. “It’s just overwhelming. It makes me want to tear up a little bit, I’ll be honest with you.”

“I don’t even have words for what you say tonight,” Jackson admitted. “It’s just completely overwhelming. One of the lines of my song, ‘I’m just a singer of simple songs.’ That’s exactly what I am.”

Jackson continued by noting that he’s had “a crazy life, crazy career.”

“We’re not going to dwell on all this sad last show stuff. I’m not dead,” he joked. “Although, it felt like I was in one of those funeral things when they were playing. I was in Heaven watching it all. It was kind of nice, actually.”

Instead of focusing on the sad part of the show, Jackson vowed “to have a good time” with the crowd.

“I’m going to play y’all some real country music,” he promised. “Songs about life, and love, and drinking, and dying, and crying, and mama, and having a good time, and all that stuff that was made country music what it is today.”

Alan Jackson Plays the Final Show of His Career

He went on to do just that.

Throughout his nearly two hour-long set, Jackson played hits including “Midnight in Montgomery”and “Chasin’ That Neon Rainbow,” before welcoming George Strait onto the stage to perform “Designated Drinker” and “Murder on Music Row” with him.

Though he joked that he couldn’t follow that moment of the show, Jackson managed to carry on. He performed tracks including “Little Bitty,” “Good Time,” “Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning),” and “Remember When.”

Jackson’s set came to an end with “Chattahoochee,” after which the singer left the stage as fireworks exploded over the stadium.

He didn’t leave for long, though. At the crowd’s behest, Jackson returned to the stage for a two-song encore. During his return, Jackson played “Mercury Blues” and “Where I Come From.”

After singing on stage for the final time, Jackson took in the crowd, waving and smiling as he left the stage to immense applause.

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