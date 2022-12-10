Alanis Morissette Gifts a Cover of ‘Little Drummer Boy’

Alanis Morissette has gifted fans with a cover of the Christmas classic, “Little Drummer Boy,” ahead of the holidays. The “You Outta Know” singer of ’90s alt-rock, post-grunge fame, dropped a sweetly twinkling rendition on Friday (Dec. 9).

This is not the artist’s first foray into the festivities. In 2019, Morissette surprised unsuspecting New York City subway travelers with a performance of the traditional tune for a skit on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Her official version of “Little Drummer Boy” follows a 2020 cover of John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s 1971 hit, “Happy Xmas (War Is Over).” The cover’s music video shows her in bed with her family in John and Yoko’s “Bed Peace” style.

While no heartwarming music video arrived with the new cover, the artwork accompanying “Little Drummer Boy” features Morissette photoshopped into a palm tree-dotted nativity scene alongside baby Jesus and Mother Mary. Check out the song and see the artwork below.

“Little Drummer Boy” closes a storied year for the icon. 2022 has seen the artist inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, celebrating the 25th anniversary of her acclaimed album, Jagged Little Pill, with a world tour, honoring a late friend, and turning down an invitation to perform at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Scheduled to honor inductee Carly Simon alongside singer Olivia Rodrigo, Morissette explained her decision, “I have spent decades in an industry that is rife with an overarching anti-woman sentiment and have tolerated a lot of condescension and disrespectfulness, reduction, dismissiveness, contract-breaching, unsupportiveness, exploitation and psychological violence (and more) throughout my career.”

She added, “Thankfully, I am at a point in my life where there is no need for me to spend time in an environment that reduces women. I have had countless incredible experiences with production teams with all genders throughout my life. So many, and so fun. There is nothing better than a team of diverse people coming together with one mission. I’ll continue to show up in those environments with bells on.”

Photo by Rob Ball/WireImage