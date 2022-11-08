Alanis Morissette on Pulling Out from HOF Ceremony: “No Need for Me to Spend Time in an Environment that Reduces Women”

Rock icon Alanis Morissette pulled out of an appearance in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony over the weekend (Nov. 5), saying in a statement, “I am at a point in my life where there is no need for me to spend time in an environment that reduces women.”

Morissette and Olivia Rodrigo reportedly were paired to perform a duet together of the song, “You’re So Vain” to honor inductee Carly Simon. The “Ironic” singer even rehearsed the performance with the “Driver’s License” singer on Friday (November 4).

But prior to the performance, Morissette pulled out, leaving Rodrigo to sing the cover song alone.

In her statement explaining her decision, Morissette said she “adore[s]” Simon and Rodrigo, as well as inductees Dolly Parton and Pat Benatar, “and all the amazing people and artists who were there.”

But she continued, seeming to blame the Hall’s production.

“I have spent decades in an industry that is rife with an overarching anti-woman sentiment and have tolerated a lot of condescension and disrespectfulness, reduction, dismissiveness, contract-breaching, unsupportiveness, exploitation and psychological violence (and more) throughout my career,” Morissette wrote in a statement on her Instagram story. “I tolerated it because nothing would stop me from connecting with those whom I cared about and resonated with. I live to serve and connect with people and so over the years I sucked it up on more occasions than I can count in order to do so. It’s hard not to be affected in any industry around the world, but Hollywood has been notorious for its disrespect of the feminine in all of us.”

She added, “Thankfully, I am at a point in my life where there is no need for me to spend time in an environment that reduces women. I have had countless incredible experiences with production teams with all genders throughout my life. So many, and so fun. There is nothing better than a team of diverse people coming together with one mission. I’ll continue to show up in those environments with bells on.”

Earlier this year, Morissette did perform in public, taking the stage with Foo Fighters to offer a rendition of “You Oughta Know” to honor her late friend and former drummer, Taylor Hawkins.

Screenshot

Photo by Rob Ball/WireImage