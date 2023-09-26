Alicia Keys Trademarks Beverage Brand Alicia Teas

Alicia Keys filed paperwork to trademark the name Alicia Teas. The 42-year-old singer-songwriter filed rights for the presumable beverage brand Alicia Teas, under her company, AK Worldwide.

The idea for a tea company came to Keys after her husband Swizz Beatz gifted her a personalized tea line called Alicia Teas for her birthday in 2020 during a Grammys after-party that she hosted.

“Everybody in Starbucks all around the world will gonna see Alicia Teas,” said Beatz during the party. “Happy birthday, baby. Love you.” Keys later returned the birthday gesture by taking her husband to France for his 45th birthday.

Details of an Alicia Teas brand or when it may launch are unclear, but this is the second time Keys has attempted to trademark the beverage name. She submitted an initial application for the trademark in October 2019. Steadily building her business empire, Keys also launched her makeup line, Keys Soulcare, in 2021.

Both New York City natives, Keys and Beatz, whose real name is Kasseem Daoud Dean, first met through a mutual friend in the 1990s when she was 14 and he was 16. Once both found success, they would often run into one another at events but Keys admitted that she was never interested in Dean.

“We ended up in the same circles at various awards shows and industry events,” said Keys in her 2020 memoir More Myself. “He’d usually pull up in some fancy car, rolling deep with his Bronx crew and shining with diamonds. I wanted nothing to do with that scene or with Swizz.”

After the duo worked on a project together in 2008 they began dating and were engaged and expecting their first child by 2010. “The more we talked the more I noticed how his mind worked,” said Keys. “Beyond the baggy jeans and arm tats there was depth. He was so aware of what was happening around the world.”

The couple was married in Corsica, France in 2010 and welcomed their first child, son Eqypt Daoud Dean that same year. Their second son, Genesis Ali Dean, was born in 2014.

Their marriage has remained strong since both are on the same page, says Keys, and rarely fight since they always talk with one another. “We can both be genuinely honest,” said Keys in 2020. “It’s the first time I’ve ever had a relationship that has been so genuine.”

Keys, who recently wrapped up her Keys to the Summer Tour in August, is currently working on the debut of her Off-Broadway production Hell’s Kitchen. The stage production, which was scored by Keys, is set to premiere on at the Public Theater in New York City on Sunday (November 19).

