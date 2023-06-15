Alicia Keys Shares a Series of Live Albums Captured in Latin America

Alicia Keys has shared a series of live albums capturing the “beauty and energy” of her recent tour stops in Latin America.

Videos by American Songwriter

The Alicia + Keys World Tour kicked off in June of last year, with legs in Europe, North America, and Latin America. It seems Keys found the Latin run of dates especially moving, given the fact she chose to release her first live albums with recordings from the shows.

There are five live albums in all, all titled INOLVIDABLE (unforgettable) along with the name of the city in which they were captured – Mexico City, Buenos Aires, Santiago, Bogota, and São Paulo. Each of the live concert albums runs 90 minutes and features some of Keys’ biggest hits, including, “No One,” “Girl on Fire,” “Fallin’,” and “If I Ain’t Got You.” Elsewhere are guest artists including Brazilian artist IZA, Argentinian artist Cazzu, and Chilean star Ana Tijoux.

Check out a performance of “If I Ain’t Got You” live in Mexico City, below.

Keys will embark on another tour, the Keys to the Summer Tour, on June 28. The singer/songwriter will head back to North America for 23 arena dates and an all-new, redesigned 360-degree stage set-up.

Keys has tapped Cameroonian-American Afrobeats singer Libianca and Nigerian artist Simi for tour support along the trek.

In other Keys news, she recently announced the creation of a musical based on her life and rise to fame, Hell’s Kitchen.

“I’ve been working on Hell’s Kitchen for 13 years!!” Keys shared on social media. “Now, it’s finally making its world premiere on October 24th at the ICONIC @PublicTheaterNY in the heart of NYC this fall is a DREAM COME TRUE!!!!!!!

“Don’t let ANYBODY tell you your dreams can’t be real!!” she continued. “It may take TIME and WORK but it is 1,000,000,000,000,000,000 percent possible!! HELL’S KITCHEN tells the story of a 17-year-old girl chasing her New York dream, struggling to find herself, her voice, her identity! Inspired by my own personal experiences growing up in this city. This show is NY’s Finest!! It’s everything to me and it’s going to touch your SOUL!! I can’t wait for you to experience it!”

Photo credit: Ramon Rivas (from RCA Records)