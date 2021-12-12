Alicia Keys Releases New Double Album, ‘Keys’

On Friday (December 10), Grammy Award-winning songwriter and performer Alicia Keys released her latest collection of songs, the double-album, Keys.

The album is her latest release since the 2020 LP Alicia, which came after the 2016 record, Here. For Keys (born Alicia Augello Cook), the new record will likely portend more awards and live shows in 2022.

To celebrate the release, Keys released a new video for the song, “Old Memories,” which you can check out below.

The 40-year-old, New York City-born standout musician and celebrity shared the news on social media, writing on Instagram: “#KEYS. IS. HERE 💙💙💙💙🔓🔓🔓🔒🔒🔒.

“I’m In Dubai about to perform the most insane show I’ve ever done! I can’t sleep cuz I’m crazy jet-lagged and I’m SO excited for y’all to hear this music!!!!!! I’m Giving you all of me on this!!

“This album is gonna F*CK your head up! I hope it becomes an instant classic for you! It’s Gonna take you somewhere so special. Meet me in the ZONE! I need every one of you to go listen NOW!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥

“Big love to all the creatives that have been a part of this magic!!! Tell me what you’re loving most on #KEYS!!”

Earlier this year, Keys revealed that this new record would be a double record featuring two versions of each song.

The artist explained her decision for the different editions on her TikTok account. Side A of the record has been dubbed the “Original” version that features “laidback piano vibes.” Side B, or the “Unlocked” version, guarantees “upbeat, drums, level up vibes.”

“I describe it like a Saturday and a Sunday,” Keys said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. “One [side], you rock Saturday, and one you rock on Sunday and it’s a beautiful thing. It’s an incredible experience.

“The Originals come from that classic side of me! It’s that AK that we WANT!! A homecoming,” the singer explained on her Instagram. “The Unlocked side, I wanted to sample The Originals to create a whole other sonic experience. So, [producer Mike WiLL Made-It] and I connected and made magic. Together, they are a fusion of the worlds within me with the #KEYS as the main ingredient.”

To emphasize the craft of both versions, on October 28, Keys dropped two visualizers for “Best Of Me.”