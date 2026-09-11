Alison Krauss Cancels Remaining 2026 Tour Dates Following Unexpected Setback

Just last year, Alison Krauss released her latest album with Arcadia. Joining forces with Union Station, the album peaked at No. 1 on the US Top Bluegrass Albums chart. It also went No. 1 on the UK Country Albums chart. Thrilled over the success of the album, Krauss planned to hit the road with a tour. And in April, that tour kicked off. Having already traveled the country, sadly, the famed fiddler was forced to cancel the rest of her shows.

The news was somewhat of a shock to fans as Krauss was expected to take the stage tonight. But in late August, she needed a break from the concerts in California. Hoping to return to the tour, Krauss shared on Instagram that doctors advised her to go on vocal rest. “It is with great regret that Alison Krauss & Union Station have announced the cancellation of our upcoming tour dates. After consulting with medical professionals, Alison has been advised to take a period of vocal rest to ensure a full and healthy recovery.”

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Not the news fans wanted to hear, Krauss was taking no chances when it came to her health. And according to her team, “This decision was not made lightly as we are deeply committed to our fans. However, prioritizing health and vocal integrity is imperative at this time.”

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Alison Krauss Had A History Of Vocal Issues

Offering full refunds for the canceled shows, the team urged fans to reach out to their point of purchase with any questions they had. As for Krauss, the statement concluded with, “We hope to make it back to these cities in the near future.”

Looking at the canceled dates that included September and October, Krauss was planning to entertain fans in Austin, Las Vegas, Davenport, Nashville, and St. Louis before returning to California.

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This wasn’t the first time Krauss found herself struggling with her voice. In 2013, she was diagnosed with dysphonia. According to the National Library of Medicine, “Dysphonia occurs when there is an alteration in normal voice quality, which can be due to structural and/or functional causes.”

With Krauss spending over four decades in music, a few canceled concerts were nothing compared to risking her career. For now, the stage and fans would have to wait while she focused on finding her voice again.

(Photo by Frank Hoensch/Redferns)