Lainey Wilson Sings “Amazing Grace” at the Site Where the Twin Towers Fell in Stunning 9/11 Tribute

In the wake of the 25th anniversary of one of the most devastating events in American history, plenty of artists, musicians, and everyone in between have offered up their tributes to those we lost on September 11, 2001. Country star Lainey Wilson is among them, and she recently performed an absolutely incredible and moving rendition of “Amazing Grace”, right at the site where the Twin Towers fell on that fateful day. Check out her arresting performance below.

Lainey Wilson Stuns Listeners With Heartfelt “Amazing Grace” Rendition on 9/11

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On the night of September 11, Lainey Wilson joined in with a number of other performers during ABC’s 9/11 tribute in Manhattan. The televised special honored all of the victims who lost their lives as a result of the terrorist attacks. It also honored those they left behind, the first responders who put their lives on the line, and the remaining survivors of that fateful day.

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Wilson took to the stage right at the base of the two light beams aimed at the sky, meant to represent where the Twin Towers once stood. There, sporting a black suit, Wilson delivered an incredible rendition of “Amazing Grace” with the support of backup singers. The performance was breathtaking. Fans on social media seem to agree.

“No cowboy hat, or flashy costume, just an amazing voice, and raw emotion … we love you Lainey, and thank you,” said one commenter.

“The most amazing way to honor those brave souls who lost their lives,” said another.

After her performance, Wilson took to Instagram to talk about her own memories of that fateful day, 25 years ago.

“I was in 4th grade in Mrs. Debbie Bryan’s class. I remember when she rolled in the TV and put the news on,” Wilson wrote. “25 years later, I had the honor of performing in NYC at the base of the iconic beams where the Twin Towers stood and where nearly 3,000 people lost their lives. A night I’ll never forget. God Bless America.”

If you missed CBS’ 9/11 special, tune into Hulu or Disney+ to watch Wilson’s performance, as well as performances from Cyndi Lauper, John Ondrasik, and others.

Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images