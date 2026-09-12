Luke Bryan Addresses Riley Green’s Connection to “Fish Hunt Golf Drink” After Fan Backlash

In just a few weeks, Luke Bryan will release his first album in nearly two years with Signs. Excited to find his way back to the airwaves, the singer released singles like “Country and She Knows It” and “Word on the Street.” But it wasn’t until his latest single, “Fish Hunt Golf Drink,” that the hitmaker received some feedback. And while Bryan might have expected the song to stir up a few opinions, he never expected Riley Green to get pulled into the backlash.

Green found himself attached to the “Fish Hunt Golf Drink” when he appeared on Theo Von’s This Past Weekend podcast. While discussing his career, the singer suggested that he played a part in the song’s creation. “He gave me credit for him writing that song or he blamed me…one of the two. He texted me and said that we need to get together. It’d been too long and he said ‘fish, hunt, golf, drink. So I was not there.”

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Admitting that he was not there when the song was written, Green added, “I didn’t write the song, had nothing to do with the song. I didn’t even send the text. I didn’t even say ‘that’s a cool text,’ or ‘you should write a song.’ I had nothing to do with it.”

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Luke Bryan Declared “I Can’t Do Anything”

Not texting Bryan back sounded odd, but the country singer shared his side of the story when he appeared on the same podcast. And apparently, their stories seemed to match. “Riley got involved because I texted Riley. [He] goes, ‘Hey man, let’s get together.’ I said, ‘Hell yeah.’ I said, ‘Fish, golf, hunt, drink, etc.’ And then we wrote the d**n song. Riley didn’t write it…The d**n thing got so much negativity that Riley was being funny that he didn’t want to be, ‘Don’t associate me with that.’”

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After the song’s release, Bryan was the subject of criticism as some suggested that he used AI to write the lyrics. Even with the singer pushing back on the claims, he learned years ago that there was no winning.

“I can’t do anything. Back when I wore tight jeans, I was the tight jean guy. So you go through all these phases. Well, I don’t wear tight jeans anymore. Now I’m the guy that somebody said that I AI’d a song and wrote it. It’s a fun song, man.”

Although Green jokingly wanted no part of the controversy, Bryan wasn’t running from “Fish Hunt Golf Drink.” For him, the song was simple – have fun and don’t take it too seriously.

(Photo by Robby Klein/Getty Images for CMA)