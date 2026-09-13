New York First Responders To Unite for Emotional National Anthem Performance Before Giants-Cowboys Game

On Friday, September 11, millions of people took a step back to reflect on the lives lost in the terrorist attacks on New York City 25 years earlier. Across the nation, various entertainers like paid tribute to the first responders and families most directly affected on that dark day. Today (Sunday, September 13) New York first responders will come together ahead of the Giants’ home matchup against the Cowboys for a multi-faceted ceremony honoring the victims of 9/11, including a special national anthem performance.

NY First Responders Will Unite For Heartfelt National Anthem Performance

Before the Giants square off against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium at 8:20 p.m. Eastern, members of the New York Police Department, New York Fire Department, and Port Authority Police Department will take the field in remembrance of the nearly 3,000 lives lost on September 11, 2001.

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"It's a story of heroes" -Coach Harbaugh on honoring 9/11 pic.twitter.com/y1Zgg0luIP — New York Giants (@Giants) September 11, 2026

In a pregame ceremony highlight, members of the NYPD and NYFD will join forces for a special performance of the national anthem, concluding with a flyover by New Jersey State Police helicopters.

Other Memorial Activities Planned

The national anthem performance isn’t the only thing the NFL has planned to honor the strength and resilience of the New York City community in the aftermath of 9/11.

Additionally, Ladder 343 — a ceremonial FDNY firetruck named to honor the 343 members of thefire department who lost their lives — will welcome fans to MetLife Stadium ahead of the game.

Meanwhile, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation will conclude their Steel Across America tour at the stadium, displaying an authentic steel beam from the World Trade Center

Closer to the 8:20 p.m. kickoff time, New York City first responders will form a gauntlet for the team to run through during pregame introductions.

The ceremony will also include a moment of silence backed by a photo montage, provided by season ticket members, of lives lost on 9/11 displayed on the video boards.

[RELATED: Alan Jackson Honors the Memory of 9/11 With New Live Version of “Where Were You”]

A “Tribute in Light” — two vertical columns of light — will light up in remembrance of the fallen towers of the World Trade Center.

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)