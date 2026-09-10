Carter Faith Shares Pic of Her Crying on a Plane After Nabbing a CMA Awards Nomination

Carter Faith is living out her dream. After the country singer nabbed her first-ever CMA Awards nomination, she took to Instagram to react to the news.

Alongside a photo of herself crying on a plane, Faith explained what her New Artist of the Year nod means to her.

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“I am having a hard time putting it into words what this means to me,” Faith wrote. “Sitting here thinking about how growing up I secretly wanted to be a singer but was always too shy and nervous to get up on a stage in front of people. It seemed like the single most terrifying thing I could think of doing (which I know is hilarious looking back now).”

“It took a lot of belief from other people for me to do it, and because my parents gave me the space to follow my dream, I eventually got the guts to try,” she continued. “So this is not just for me it’s for them too.”

Faith will face off against Avery Anna, Emily Ann Roberts, Tucker Wetmore, and Stephen Wilson Jr. in her category.

What to Know About the 2026 CMA Awards

The 60th Annual CMA Awards are set to be held on Nov. 18 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. For the third straight year, Lainey Wilson will host the show, which seeks to recognize the artists, songwriters, producers, mix engineers, musicians and music video directors whose work has defined country music throughout the last year.

Leading the nominations this year is Ella Langley, who earned nine nods. She’s up for Entertainer of the Year, Single of the Year (“Be Her” and “Choosin’ Texas”), Album of the Year (Dandelion), Song of the Year (“Be Her” and “Choosin’ Texas”), Female Vocalist of the Year, Musical Event of the Year (“I Can’t Love You Anymore”), and Music Video of the Year (“Choosin’ Texas”).

Miranda Lambert is the second-most nominated artist of the year, with seven nods to her name. That’s no surprise as Lambert is both the most-nominated and the winningest female artist in the show’s history.

Kacey Musgraves and Ben West each earned five nominations, while Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton, and Wilson Jr. were recognized four times each. Rounding out the most-nominated section are Dave Clauss, Luke Combs, and Wilson, each of whom nabbed three noms.

The 60th Annual CMA Awards will air live on ABC and Disney+ from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 18. The ceremony will be available to stream next day on Hulu.

Tickets to the show will go on sale Friday, Sept. 18.

Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images