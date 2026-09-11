ZZ Top’s Frank Beard Laid to Rest in Private Texas Funeral

After years of health struggles, Frank Beard passed away at 77 on August 17. At the time, he was being looked after under hospice care at his ranch in Texas. During his career in the spotlight, the drummer found his home with the famed rock band ZZ Top. More than bandmates, ZZ Top and Beard formed a friendship that spanned five decades. With Beard sadly passing away, it seemed the drummer was laid to rest in a private ceremony that featured friends, family, crew, and especially ZZ Top.

According to reports, the funeral was held on Tuesday at Forest Park Southwest. Although spending years on stage, the drummer wanted his funeral to be a small affair. While entertaining generations of fans, only those who personally knew him were at the ceremony. Keeping the funeral between those closest to the drummer, ZZ Top shared a touching tribute to their friend.

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Posting a few pictures of Beard, Billy Gibbons considered him to be a crucial part of the success that followed ZZ Top. “Today, Elwood and I lost a great friend and collaborator, and the world lost one of the most naturally innovative drummers and a great and true son of Texas. His signature backbeat was key to keeping ZZ on top.”

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Frank Beard Was More Than A Drummer

Throughout his health problems, ZZ Top remained by his side. The band even canceled its August 5 show at the iconic Hollywood Bowl due to the drummer’s health. But that didn’t matter to the people who shared the road with him.

Able to spend one last moment with Beard, ZZ Top took a break from touring. The timing carried even more meaning, as The Big One! Tour was set to continue with two shows at Austin City Limits, one of Beard’s favorite venues in a city he called a second home.

At the same time, tributes poured in from those who shared the stage, a memory, or a song with Beard. For a musician who spent much of his life behind a drum kit, his impact reached far beyond it. And judging by the tributes, Beard left behind far more than hit songs.

(Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)