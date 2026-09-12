Graham Nash Gets Honest About the Possibility of a CSNY Reunion

While each produced iconic solo careers, for a time, Neil Young, Graham Nash, David Crosby, and Stephen Stills joined forces to create a supergroup called CSNY. Just combining their initials for the name, CSNY released several albums like Daylight Again, American Dream, and Looking Forward. With the supergroup gaining a sizable following over the years, sadly, CSNY hasn’t performed in over a decade. And according to Nash, it was highly unlikely that a reunion would ever happen.

Discussing the legacy of CSNY, Nash admitted that although he loved his time with the group, the soul left when Crosby passed away in 2023. “David was the heartbeat of the band, and since he has passed away I don’t think the rest of us will ever collaborate again.” If that wasn’t enough, he added, “Also, Stephen has retired, and Neil won’t play any CSN songs, so if you want to hear them, you have to come see me!”

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One of the only members to keep the legacy of CSNY alive, Nash let the reunion dream go a long time ago. Still thrilled over what they accomplished together, he considered it an honor to get the chance to perform. “I am most proud of the ability I have to speak to and perform for my fellow human beings. I’ve tried my best to make them shake their a** and think at the same time.”

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Graham Nash Reveals The Real Price Of Fame

Spending a career in the spotlight was a dream for countless aspiring artists, but for Nash, he knew the harsh reality. A life on stage came at a price. While fans only saw the glitz and glamour, it was the endless nights on the road, missing family and friends, that weighed heavily on many singers.



Recalling one of the memories, Nash noted how his career caused him to miss the death of his father and mother. “My only regret was being on tour both when my father passed and when my mother died. In neither case was I able to see them before they had gone.”

Nash knew better than most that time on the road came with sacrifices. But after decades of highs, lows, friendships, and heartbreak, he still found himself standing on stage and sharing a song.

(Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for FIREAID)