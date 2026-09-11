Emily Ann Roberts Shares Video of Her Hilarious Reaction to Her First CMA Awards Nomination

Emily Ann Roberts could hardly believe it. In a video posted to Instagram, the country singer watched from her tour bus as the nominations for the 60th Annual CMA Awards were announced.

“I don’t think it’s going to be this year,” Roberts said, before the nomination announcement began.

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When it got to the New Artist of the Year category, Roberts shook her head and remarked “I didn’t get it” as Avery Anna and Carter Faith’s names were called.

Just as she finished her sentence, though, Roberts heard her own name be announced as a nominee.

“No way!” she exclaimed. “No way, no way, no way, no way, no way, no way!”

Roberts quickly jumped up to hug and high five those around her, as she began to process the exciting news.

“I am speechless,” she captioned the video. “THANK YOU @cma 😭🤍 this is more than a dream come true.”

Roberts’ husband, Chris Sasser, shared the same video taken from his point of view on the bus. In the caption, he gushed over his wife’s accomplishment.

“MY WIFE IS NOMINATED FOR A CMA AWARD!!! We were in SHOCK… we almost didn’t even record this because we thought there was no way,” he wrote. “I’m so proud of you @emilyann_music and all of your hard work!! Love you!!”

In addition to Anna and Faith, Roberts will face off against Tucker Wetmore. and Stephen Wilson Jr. in her category.

What to Know About the 2026 CMA Awards

For the third straight year, Lainey Wilson will host the show.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be hosting the CMA Awards again this year, especially with it being the 60th anniversary,” Wilson previously said in a press release. “I’ve had so much fun hosting the last two years, and this one’s going to be extra special. Can’t wait to see y’all in November!”

Leading the nominations for the 60th Annual CMA Awards is Ella Langley, who earned nine nods. Miranda Lambert is the second-most nominated artist of the year, with seven nods to her name. That’s no surprise as Lambert is both the most-nominated and the winningest female artist in the show’s history.

The 60th Annual CMA Awards will air live on ABC and Disney+ from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 18. The ceremony will be available to stream next day on Hulu.

Tickets to the show will go on sale Friday, Sept. 18.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images