Grammy Nominated-Artist Jelly Roll Backroad Baptism Tour 2023-2024: How to Get Tickets and Upcoming Dates

Jelly Roll is one of the hottest up-and-coming stars in the music world and his Backroad Baptism Tour is a testament to his talent. He’s continuing what he started in 2023 well into 2024, giving fans plenty of chances to see the “Need a Favor” performer live.

The Backroad Baptism tour has been in full swing and fans can’t help but ask for more. On his latest run, Jelly Roll is starting his tour on December 4th in Rosemont, Illinois for the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball before finishing this run in Put-in-Bay, Ohio at Bash on the Bay in August.

Jelly Roll is coming off a run of award wins and nominations, including a pair of nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards for Best New Artist and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for his song “Save Me” with Lainey Wilson.

He’s also won the Country Music Artist Association Award for Best New Artist and the Male Video of the Year through CMT Music Awards for “Son of a Sinner”. In short, it’s a great time to be a Jelly Roll fan.

12/04 – Rosemont, Illinois – (Allstate Arena for iHeartRadio Jingle Ball)

12/05 – Detroit, Michigan – (Little Caesars Arena for iHeartRadio Jingle Ball)

12/08 – New York, New York – Madison Square Garden (for iHeartRadio Jingle Ball)

12/09 – Boston, Massachusetts – Agganis Arena (for Audacy’s Deck the Hall Ball)

12/11 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena (for iHeartRadio Jingle Ball)

12/12 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Wells Fargo Center (for iHeartRadio Jingle Ball)

01/17 – 01/20 – Riviera Cancun, México – Crash My Playa 2024

04/11 – 04/14 – Florence, Arizona – Country Thunder Arizona

04/26 – 04/28 – Indio, California – Stagecoach (Empire Polo Club)

05/10 – Daytona Beach, Florida – Welcome To Rockville 2024

05/30 – 06/02 – Panama City Beach, Florida – Frank Brown Park (for Gulf Coast Jam 2024)

06/06 – Clinton, Iowa – Tailgate N’ Tallboys Iowa

06/20 – 06/22 – Grand Junction, Colorado – Country Jam

06/22 – North Platte, Nebraska – Nebraskaland Days

07/11 – Tampa, Florida – Raymond James Stadium (One At A Time 2024 with Morgan Wallen)

07/12 – Tampa, Florida – Raymond James Stadium (One At A Time 2024 with Morgan Wallen)

07/19 – Cullman, Alabama – Rock The South 2024

07/20 – Cadott, Wisconsin – Rock Fest

07/25 – Arlington, Texas – AT&T Stadium (One At A Time 2024 with Morgan Wallen)

07/27 – Midland, Michigan – Tailgate N’ Tallboys Michigan

08/01 – 08/03 – Detroit Lakes, Minnesota – WE Fest

08/06 – Sturgis, South Dakota – Sturgis Buffalo Chip

08/08 – Las Vegas, Nevada – Allegiant Stadium (One At A Time 2024 with Morgan Wallen)

08/21 – Put-in-Bay, Ohio – Bash on the Bay

FAQ

When do tickets for the Jelly Roll Backroad Baptism tour go on sale?

Tickets for all of Jelly Roll’s Backroad Baptism shows are currently on sale.

Where can I purchase official tickets to the Jelly Roll Backroad Baptism 2023-2024 Tour?

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Jelly Roll 2023-2024 Backroad Baptism Tour?

There aren’t any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Jelly Roll Backroad

Baptism tour because all tickets are already on sale.

How much do Jelly Roll’s tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

Is there a limit to how many tickets I can buy?

What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?

VIP tickets usually come with a wide range of added benefits, sometimes including an exclusive entrance into the stadium/arena, a line-free merchandise shopping experience, free food or drinks, and front-row seating.

Regular tickets usually just cover the cost of admission and guarantee your seat.

Are there any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the Jelly Roll tour?

Jelly Roll will be offering exclusive backstage pass opportunities to those who buy tickets in his “The Bad Apple Crew Experience”. The experience will be coming with a wide range of additional benefits.

While we’ve listed all of the tour dates and locations Jelly Roll currently has planned for, he may add more shows. Check back later for more information.

Is there an age restriction for the Jelly Roll Backroad Baptism 2023-2024 Tour concert?

There shouldn’t be any age restrictions or requirements for the Jelly Roll tour but check with your local concert venue through StubHub for confirmation.

Can I get a refund or exchange my ticket if I can’t attend?

Ticket refunds and exchanges are subject to the venue’s policy. Please contact the venue directly for more information.

You can bring personal recording equipment like the camera on your phone but you won’t be allowed to bring professional camera equipment or a camera bag.

Will merchandise be available for purchase at the concert?

Yes, Jelly Roll merchandise should be available for purchase at the concert venue.

Are there opening acts or special guests for the Jelly Roll Backroad Baptism 2023-2024 Tour?

Jelly Roll is bringing out a ton of talent for his latest tour. Openers and supporting acts include Ashley McBryde, Chase Rice, Elle King, Struggle Jennings, Three 6 Mafia, and Yelawolf.

What happens if the concert is postponed or canceled?

If the concert is postponed, your tickets will be valid for the new date. If the concert is canceled, you will be eligible for a refund. Please note that this information is subject to change.

How can I avoid scams or counterfeit tickets?

Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

