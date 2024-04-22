Loretta Lynn’s Granddaughter Emmy Russell “Fangirls” Over Gene Simmons on ‘American Idol’

Last night, Emmy Russell took the American Idol stage to perform “I Can’t Make You Love Me” by Bonnie Raitt. However, before she took her performance to the audience, she got some tips from someone who knows all about being on massive stages in front of thousands of people. Gene Simmons helped Russell relax which helped her give a top-notch performance. Watch the result of Simmons’ instruction below.

Russell’s grandmother, Loretta Lynn, was one of the biggest stars in country music. Even now, years after her death, she’s still hailed as the Queen of Country Music by many fans and critics alike. One might think that exposure would make her immune to being star-struck. However, that wasn’t the case. She had a fangirl moment when she met the former KISS frontman.

“I know all your songs,” she told Simmons. “My brother is a huge fan,” she added before telling him that she doesn’t fangirl often but she was in that moment. In the video, her nervousness shows. Luckily, Simmons was there to help.

Gene Simmons Helps Emmy Russell Relax and Excel

“When Emmy came in, I immediately saw the tightness which is your enemy, by the way,” Simmons said. “Onstage, you will wilt like a flower that doesn’t have enough water,” he added. Then, speaking to Russell, he said, “One of the best ways to get rid of jitters is when something unexpected happens and you get,” he trailed off before yelling “Hey!” and startling the young singer.

“I actually sang better. I was like wow that actually helped,” Russell said.

Simmons did more than help Russell relax, though. He also helped her feel better about her talent. She mentioned that she read negative comments about her voice and singing ability online. However, the rock and roll icon didn’t agree with those disparaging comments. He told her that he loved her voice and, it turns out, his opinion carried more weight.

“When Gene told me that he liked my voice, it was really validating,” she said.

Featured Image: YouTube