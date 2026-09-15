‘American Idol’ Announces Major Change for Season 25, Breaking Decades-Long Tradition

American Idol is saying goodbye to California. Ahead of its 25th season, the ABC competition series is set to leave Los Angeles in favor of Atlanta, Georgia.

Fremantle, the company that produces the show alongside 19 Entertainment, confirmed the move to American Songwriter. Deadline was first to report the news.

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Georgia’s 30 percent tax credit for unscripted and reality television productions that spend at least $500,000 in the state is one of the main reasons for Idol‘s move, according to the outlet.

By contrast, the outlet reported that Idol did not qualify for a similar tax break in California. It’s an issue that other productions have dealt with too.

In fact, earlier this year, The Masked Singer departed California and relocated its production to New Jersey, which offers similar tax credits as Georgia.

What to Know About Season 25 of American Idol

Ryan Seacrest has hosted the series since its 2002 premiere. Meanwhile, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry joined the show with Luke Bryan in 2018. When Perry departed the series after season 22 in 2024, Carrie Underwood stepped into the role.

Bryan, Richie, and Underwood have served on Idol‘s judging panel ever since. The outlet reported that the same judges are expected to return for season 25, though their deals are still being finalized.

Despite Idol‘s judging consistency over the last few years, the show hasn’t been immune to change. Last season, for instance, Idol moved Hollywood Week to Nashville.

The competition series also allowed viewers to vote on social media for the first time during season 24.

Idol was renewed for season 25 in July. The show is currently in the middle of its audition process for the season, which is expected to premiere in 2027.

The nationwide “Idol Across America” search gives hopefuls the opportunity to showcase their talents face-to-face with an American Idol produce for a chance to proceed to the judge auditions.

Contenders will also be allowed to audition during open-call dates, and auditions will be open worldwide to all those eligible.

Photo by Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images

