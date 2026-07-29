‘American Idol’ Renewed for Historic 25th Season as ‘Idol Across America’ Returns

On May 11, Hannah Harper watched her entire life change when she defeated Jordan McCullough to become the next American Idol. A fan favorite throughout the competition, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie all praised not just her voice but her ability to command the stage. As Harper continues to find her footing in the music industry, it appears that American Idol is gearing up for another season as the season 25 auditions are kicking off in just a few weeks. Here are all the details about the upcoming season.

On Tuesday, August 25, the historic 25th season of American Idol will begin its search once again with the Idol Across America. The phase allows artists to audition for one of the show’s producers from anywhere. Giving every fan a chance to make their voice heard, contestants will also be allowed to audition during the open-call dates.

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[RELATED: Carrie Underwood Praises ABC and ‘American Idol’ for “Songs of Faith” Episode]

When And Where To Audition For ‘American Idol

For those looking to take the first step toward becoming the next American Idol, the audition dates will be held during the following times.

Florida, Michigan, Virginia, West Virginia (Aug. 26)

Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania (Aug. 27)

The South Open Call (Aug. 31)

Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Wisconsin (Sept. 1)

Alaska, California, Hawaii, Nevada, Washington (Sept. 2)

Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas (Sept. 8)

Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Wyoming (Sept. 9)

Nationwide Open Call (Sept. 11)

East Coast Open Call (Sept. 14)

Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina (Sept. 16)

Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont (Sept. 18)

West and Midwest Open Call (Sept. 21)

Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi (Sept. 23)

Delaware; Maryland; Ohio; Washington, D.C.; Rhode Island; Massachusetts (Sept. 25)

Nationwide Open Call (Sept. 28)

Producers also promoted the VIP Day. On August 25, the first 250 singers who register will automatically secure their spot. Once all 250 slots have been claimed, the VIP Day registration will close.

Requirements For ‘American Idol’ Season 25

As for the requirements to compete on American Idol, the full list can be found here. But for starters, “ You must be born on or between June 2, 1997 and February 15, 2012. If you were born before or after this window, you are not eligible to participate this season.”

With producers preparing for American Idol‘s historic 25th season, hopeful singers from across the country have their chance to step into the spotlight. Fans can follow the journey when the new season premieres on ABC, with episodes also available to stream on Disney+.

(Photo by Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images)