‘American Idol’ Season 22: Who Are the Top 24 Finalists?

American Idol judge Luke Bryan promised to put the season 22 contestants through the gauntlet when the NBC show introduced the Idol Arena. All 143 singers gathered in the arena, with the judges culling the group to only 56 people. That ruthlessness continued into the next episode. Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie again slashed the number of contestants by more than half. So who was left standing?

Videos by American Songwriter

Who Made the Top 24 on ‘American Idol?’

Here are the American Idol contestants headed to the next round in Hawaii:

Abi Carter

Triston Harper

Odell Bunton Jr.

Hailey Mia

Jennifer Jeffries

Jordan Anthony

Nya

Blake Proehl

KB Richins

Jack Blocker

Roman Collins

Mia Matthews

McKenna Breinholt

Emmy Russell

Will Moseley

Ajii Hafeez

Sam “Kayko” Kelly-Cohen

Kennedy Reid

Elleigh Marie Francom

KBlocks

Jayna Elise

Julia Gagnon

Mackenzie Sol

Quintavious Johnson

american idol judges be like: we hate to inform you 🤨… that your dream ends now 😔… because it just became a reality 😌…. that you’re gonna hate to face 😔…. when you tell your family you’re not coming home 😌… you’re in our top 24 😃 — 62% homosexual ☆ YA YA (@grrrlplanet) April 7, 2024

Some Contestants Needed a Tie-Breaker

The judges didn’t keep some contestants in suspense, quickly congratulating them for making the Top 24. However, several American Idol hopefuls were put in a position to sing for their lives.

KB Richins and Alyssa Raghu faced off against one another with Lady Gaga’s “Shallow.” Raghu found herself in the American Idol mix for a third time after tagging along for her roommate’s audition. While Luke Bryan praised the 22-year-old’s growth, he ultimately said it was time for Raghu to “spread your wings without Idol.“

[RELATED: “A Weird Plot Twist”: Did ‘American Idol’ Judges Break the Rules for This Returning Finalist?]

“This is the end of the road for you, Raghu,” Bryan said. “And KB, congratulations, you’re in our top 24.”

‘Idol’ Viewers Are Calling For This Contestant’s Return

American Idol fans weren’t pleased with the results of one face-off. Ziggy, a 22-year-old native of the Netherlands, squared up against Mackenzie Sol during the Final Judgment. After hearing the pair take on “Jealous” by Labrinth, the judges decided to eliminate Ziggy. Mackenzie Sol, a 23-year-old TikTok prankster from northern England, advanced to the top 24.

Bring back ziggy he was really good and he should be on American Idle. Thanks@katyperry #AmericanIdol — Trish Phillips (@TrishPh66762638) April 7, 2024

Immediately, viewers bgan rallying for Ziggy’s return and voicing their displeasure at his elimination. “Whack . Ziggy better than at least 5 of them lol,” one fan wrote on X/Twitter.

Featured image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images