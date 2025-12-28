“Forever Baby”: ‘American Idol’ Winner Iam Tongi Gets Engaged

Iam Tongi is engaged! The season 21 winner of American Idol took to Instagram to announce his engagement to his love, Leah.

Videos by American Songwriter

One pic featured a close up of Leah’s hand with its new sparkler, a stunning single-stone engagement ring with a gold band.

Other photos showed Tongi popping the question while down on one knee, while a final shot showed a smiling Tongi alongside his fiancée’s ring-adorned left hand.

“I’m officially a fiancée Leah Tongi… now I love the sound of that,” the bride-to-be wrote alongside the pics. Tongi commented on the joint post, writing, “Forever baby.”

The couple has been together for years; they celebrated their two year anniversary on Dec. 3. In a sweet Instagram post at the time, Leah gushed over her then-beau.

“Being with you for 2 years has taught me soooo much, you’ve made me a better person and you continue to help me be the best version of myself,” she wrote in part. “… Thank you for loving me and for choosing me everyday. Seeing you accomplish your goals and dreams is what I love to see, I love that I can be a part of it… I love to love you and to be loved by you . I love you today and every tomorrow for eternity.”

In an anniversary post of his own, Tongi wrote in part, “I can’t wait to see what forever has in store for us.”

What to Know About Iam Tongi

Tongi, a Hawaii native, won season 21 of American Idol in 2023. He’s been busy since then, especially this year.

Back in May, Tongi returned to the show during Disney week to perform “Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride” from Lilo & Stitch.

The following month, Tongi made his Grand Ole Opry debut, performing “Road to Hana” and “Unbreak My Heart.”

“I feel all music influences each other,” he told American Songwriter ahead of his time on the Opry stage. “I don’t care what people say. Soul music influenced country music. Country music influenced soul music. Hawaiian music influenced country music.”

Tongi finished out the year strong, opening up for Luke Bryan in October and performing “The Christmas Song” during Disney Parks Christmas Day Parade.

Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images