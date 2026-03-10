“Your Talent Is Limitless”: Keyla Richardson Moves Her Son to Tears, Makes Carrie Underwood Cry on ‘American Idol’

Keyla Richardson is bringing the emotion to American Idol. During the show’s new Ohana Round, the music teacher dedicated her performance of Christina Perri’s “A Thousand Years” to her young son.

Videos by American Songwriter

“I want to let him know, no matter how grown he gets, I’m going to love him forever,” Richardson told the cameras before she took the stage in Hawaii. “Every day we’re getting one step closer to where we want to be.”

There wasn’t a dry eye in the house as Richardson sang. That includes her son, who cried as he watched his mom deliver a powerful performance.

Judge Carrie Underwood was blown away by Richardson’s talent. She was also moved to see the love between the singer and her son.

“To have the gift of watching you and getting to watch him… When I’m on stage and my boys are out there, I don’t know what they’re doing,” Underwood said as she cried. “I feel like I just got a glimpse of what they might be doing when I’m on stage. It just made my mama heart so happy.”

Underwood added, “Your talent is limitless.”

Richardson was thrilled with her performance, a fact that she attributed to her son’s presence in the crowd.

“Every time I lay eyes on him when I’m on that stage, it gives me an extra boost,” she said. “God willing I hope I make it to the Top 20.”

Keyla Richardson’s American Idol Journey

Richardson’s son has been an integral part of her Idol journey. During her audition for the show, Richardson’s son watched on in awe as the judges—Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie—praised her.

Then, during Hollywood Week, Underwood invited the tot to watch his mom’s time on stage from her seat at the judges’ table.

“I want to let my son know never give up baby boy. I love you,” she told him from the stage. “This is for you, baby.”

After Richardson’s performance of Jason Mraz’s “I Won’t Give Up,” her son complimented her by saying, “You did great, mom. Your confidence, the way you just sung to the whole audience, really warmed my heart.”

American Idol airs Mondays on ABC.

Photo by Disney/Eric McCandless